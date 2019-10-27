A routine mammogram for Karen Kindhart resulted in a biopsy, surgery and eight weeks of radiation therapy.
You see, Kindhart is a survivor of breast cancer. She credits her faith and loving family, Edward Jones — where she just recently retired from after 18 years — and the staff and physicians at Central Care Cancer Center.
With no family history of cancer of any kind, Kindhart thought it would be easy enough to skip a mammogram once in a while, but the firm where she worked encouraged its employees to get mammograms, and paid for them, too. In her annual mammogram, a lump was located. It was a lump not discovered by Kindhart during a self-exam or even by her doctor.
As far as the next steps goes, it began with prayer.
“I am a woman of faith, and as terrified as I was, I knew that God would take my hand and walk me through it,” Kindhart said. “I had a biopsy done at Newman Regional Health and my surgery at KU Med Center (in Kansas City).”
It was there that Kindhart’s doctor encouraged her to have her radiation treatment at Central Care Cancer Center in Emporia.
“When it came down to having treatments and scheduling treatments while still working full-time, I was nervous about how I was going to be able to do treatments up there," she said. "So, each day from work, I would go to the post office, stop at Central Care for my treatment, go home for lunch and go back to work. It was all very simple, convenient and easy."
Plus, by keeping her treatments local and close to home, Kindhart only missed four days of work from the time of diagnosis to the end of her treatments.
“I consider the staff at Central Care Cancer Center like family," she said. "The first time I walked in the door I was treated with a big smile and a warm welcome. As soon as I met Dr. Wong (Radiation Oncologist) and Justin (Branine, Radiation Oncology Manager), I knew I was in good hands.
“There were points in the treatment that were hard, were difficult, and Justin and I had to make the decision whether to maybe stop and take a break for a couple of days or maybe go home for the day.
“One nice thing about having been through this, if there is a nice thing, is that I’ve already walked those steps and I’m very open to encouraging others to stay local, because my experience at Central Care Cancer Center was so great. It made it so much easier to not have to travel every day. I just had everything I needed right here.”
This special kind of care that the Emporia Central Care Cancer Center location provided was recently honored by QOPI, an affiliate of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, with certification showing excellence in patient care.
Branine added,
“When someone is diagnosed with cancer and going through the different steps leading to treatment, the patient and the family members may have questions," Branine said. "Technology is always changing and the staff at Central Care goes over the treatment process, shows the equipment being used, and takes the time to answer questions the patient or even family members may have. Our goal is to make not only the patient comfortable, but educate others for a positive outcome.”
Kindhart now has a check-up every six months, but she has become an advocate for getting an annual mammogram, as early detection is key with breast cancer. Kindhart wasn’t quite at stage 1 when first diagnosed, so it was caught very early.
“It is absolutely key to have an annual mammogram," Kindhart said. "Don’t put it off. The day you have one, schedule the next one for the next year.”
Although Kindhart didn’t feel like she needed the services of the local cancer foundation called the June Bug Foundation, she took part in various events to help support their cause. The June Bug Foundation is used to help ease the financial burden of cancer patients by helping pay for some costs, such as for wigs, transportation, food and more.
October is breast cancer awareness month. The pink you see around you in your daily life is a reminder to get yourself checked. Breast cancer statistics show that monthly self-exams are important as well as getting an annual mammogram after the age of 40.
One in 8 women and 10 percent of men will develop breast cancer. There is a 99 percent survivor rate if diagnosed with stage 1, 93 percent at stage 2 and 72 percent at stage 3 for breast cancer.
Central Care Cancer Center is dedicated to keeping cancer care close to home with facilities throughout Kansas, including Emporia. They are a proud member of the community and are committed to bringing an unmatched quality level of care with the most advanced treatments available. They strive to bring complete cancer care under one roof by providing chemotherapy, radiation therapy, financial counseling and other supportive services.
