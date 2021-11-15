BUSHONG — The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial and the 101st Airborne Dog Co. Reenactors marked the third annual Home of the Brave Celebration Saturday with World War II battle reenactments, a 50/50 raffle, a USO dance, a military car show and more.
The battle reenactment drew a great deal of interest as attendees could witness a sliver of the chaos, carnage and cacophony of war through a recreation of the Battle of Villers-Bocage, which took place in France a week after the Normandy invasion in June 1944.
It was the third time that the 101st Airborne Dog Co. Reenactors have performed at the Home of the Brave Celebration.
“(Reenactor) Robert Cunningham, he’s been my friend forever,” said NLCVM board president Dianne Bedner-Smith. “We just got hooked up and each year — this is our third one — he’s done really good. Each year it gets a little bit better. And he’s on our board now.”
Bedner-Smith said that last year Cunningham convinced her and her husband Gary Smith into participating in the reenactment. They made their second appearance as civilians on Saturday.
“My husband got shot last year,” Bedner-Smith said with a laugh. “So you have to act a little bit. But it’s not bad. We don’t have to talk. I’m not very good at talking, so I’m glad we don’t have to. Gary’s going to get shot again this afternoon.”
Bedner-Smith said that this year a group based out of Missouri portrayed Nazi soldiers.
“They do such a good job,” she said. “You couldn’t tell they weren’t real Germans.”
In addition to the battle reenactments, Sandra Buckbee made 50 lap quilts and Bedner-Smith crocheted eight U.S. flag blankets — each of which takes about a week to make — to give away to veterans.
Funds raised through donations, the raffle and admission to the USO dance will go toward continued work on the veterans memorial. Currently, Bedner-Smith and her board are working on using the remaining walls and foundations of a nearby demolished building to create a memorial for the 10 young men from Bushong who died in the Second World War.
“Per capita, we lost the most men in World War II in Kansas,” Bedner-Smith said.
Two were brothers and went off to war with two other friends from Bushong. According to the Salina Journal, Sgt. John Herrick, Pvt. Rex A. Gore, Sgt. Jay B. Moreland and Sgt. William W. Moreland died during the Allied forces’ invasion of Nazi-occupied France when their ship struck two German mines at Omaha Beach.
“That really touched me too,” Bedner-Smith said. “Being a mother myself, I absolutely couldn’t imagine losing two sons.”
She also wants to add a commemoration of local Vietnam War veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange and have dealt with the after-effects. She hopes anyone with such an experience will reach out to her at facebook.com/nlcvm.
After the wall is complete, Bedner-Smith plans to turn the old bank in Bushong into a museum to honor local veterans.
“That’s going to take a lot,” she said. “We need a roof, floors and windows. It’s going to take a lot of money and work.”
But for Bedner-Smith and the other members on her board, the money and work aren’t a problem. The motivation behind what they do keeps them going.
“I live and breathe veterans,” she said. “Whether it’s researching or crocheting or organizing, everything’s for them.”
