A federal agency declared Greenwood County a “primary natural disaster area” Tuesday due to prolonged drought. Lyon and Chase Counties are part of the announcement.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture noted Greenwood County had level-two “severe drought” for at least eight weeks in a row during growing season.
The most recent federal Drought Monitor showed much of the county is in even worse shape.
A map posted last Thursday indicates 82% of the county is in level-three “extreme drought,” while one-third in the south is in top-level “exceptional drought.”
The update also showed Greenwood County had its sixth-driest September in the last 128 years, with rainfall 3.29 inches below normal.
Madison received 2.08 inches of rain last weekend. It's not yet clear how that will affect the drought status.
Tuesday's declaration means farmers in Greenwood County will be eligible for emergency federal loans. Chase and Lyon County farmers also can apply, because they're adjacent to Greenwood.
Loan applications must be filed by Friday, May 26, 2023.
Chase and Greenwood already were part of a different drought disaster declaration issued two weeks ago. The primary areas in that case were six south-central Kansas counties, including Butler and Sedgwick.
More information about seeking assistance is available from USDA Service Centers or online at Farmers.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.