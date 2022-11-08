Drought map - 11.3.22

Last week's federal Drought Monitor showed southern Greenwood County in a top-level "exceptional drought." Almost all of Chase and Lyon Counties are in level-two "severe drought."

 Courtesy Drought.gov

A federal agency declared Greenwood County a “primary natural disaster area” Tuesday due to prolonged drought. Lyon and Chase Counties are part of the announcement.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture noted Greenwood County had level-two “severe drought” for at least eight weeks in a row during growing season.

