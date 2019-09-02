To dodge the heat and enjoy Kansas-centric films, foreign films and every kind of film in between, The Granada Theatre hosted the No Coast Film Festival Saturday afternoon. The festival consisted of four blocks of films arranged loosely by genre — family, general and documentaries.
Festival Director Jamie Darcy described the day as “great” and “awesome.”
“I woke up at 5 a.m. with a stress dream, so I’ve been up since then, but everything today is going great,” Darcy said. “We’ve got an awesome turnout. We were hoping that if we get 50 people, that would be great, but we smashed that in the first 20 minutes.”
They sold out of No Coast merchandise before reaching the halfway point of the festival, calculating several hundreds of audience members within the first half of the festival. They plan to order more merchandise next year.
Darcy wanted to give something back to the Emporia community that he feels “has been awesome to me.”
“I wanted to create more arts and more events, especially for ESU students that come in, so we came up with this idea of the film festival,” he said.
“Thank you ... to the local businesses and people who have helped support us and donate to us,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this festival if it wasn’t for them.”
One of Darcy’s goals for the film festival was to promote emerging filmmakers.
“Meeting all of the young filmmakers coming in is great,” he said. “What we want to do is really promote them, and that’s one of the reasons we’re doing this — giving them a platform to show the films that otherwise they would never usually have.”
“I did film in college,” Darcy said. “My short, we got into some festivals, so that buzz that you have of ‘oh my god, this is real. People are looking at it. It’s on the big screen,’ it’s what you always wanted. It’s kind of giving them (filmmakers) validation, as well, and giving them encouragement to keep doing what they’re doing. To make a film is an awesome achievement.”
Not only did Darcy want to give the filmmakers a platform, but he also wanted the audience to see films they would not otherwise see, encouraging them to think about different cultures and different types of storytelling. Overall, 15 countries were represented at the film festival.
Marketing Director Rosalie Krenger shared the desire to give back to the community through this festival.
“I think the response that we’ve gotten from a lot of people showed that they wanted something like this,” Krenger said. “We’ve had a lot of great community events where people have come together of their love of film, and we hope to be able to continue this forward and actually give back to the community that’s been giving to us.”
“It’s been really exciting to be able to work on this,” she said. “We have a really great team, so everybody worked together, cooperated well together, and it was really nice to work on a team where everybody did their part.”
Krenger was most excited for the award ceremony.
“We have some of the filmmakers here with us, and I know that they’re going to be really thrilled to receive their award.”
“The Bee” won The Kraken Award for “the most unexpected short.”
“It feels pretty good,” director Sam Rocco said about screening “The Bee.” “It’s always great to screen it in front of different people. The audience laughed a little bit, which was good.”
“We wanted to do something different by doing an action (film), because that’s the genre of film we want to make professionally,” producer and stuntwoman Katie Peters said. “Nobody makes actions, and it’s also weird when you go to festivals, because a lot of festivals don’t know what to do with an action film, so we kind of get ignored a lot, too, which is interesting.”
Rocco said action films are challenging to make because of the physical demand on the actors and stunt persons.
No Coast was the third screening “The Bee” saw, following the LA Shorts International film festival in California and the Action On Film festival in Las Vegas.
“We have gone to a lot of other festivals,” Peters said, “and this was really well organized ... people of Emporia, you have a great thing going. You need to support it.”
“I could see this being a really big festival in like five years, just keeping going with what you are, because you already have a lot of place cards that the big festivals have, but it’s more organized than big festivals,” she said.
“Keep making movies,” Rocco said to aspiring filmmakers. “When I started making movies, I hated everything I did, but you just have to keep doing it, and eventually people will like it and you’ll find your audience. Don’t give up, and it will work out.”
Their main advice to emerging filmmakers is to keep only necessary parts of a script and to practice filming things on their phones or recreating their favorite scenes.
“Blink” won the Audience Choice Award, “selected by popular opinion as the festival favorite.”
“I wasn’t expecting to win this, but I did, so that’s pretty cool,” actor, writer and producer Brent Henry said.
Henry said “Blink” came out of a shower thought, “What’s the aggregate total of all of our blinks? I looked into it and made kind of a cool little movie about it.” Last week, Henry won the best actor award for “Blink” at another festival.
Originally from Junction City, Henry has spent his time in Kansas helping his parents with yard work and enjoying his role as uncle.
“I’ve been to a lot (of festivals), and for the first [No Coast], this one went really well,” he said. “The communication was great. The social media marketing was fantastic. Everybody was very welcoming. It was a great film festival, better than some that I’ve been to that have been going for years.”
He was also surprised by the large turnout and described the audience as “responsive,” “receptive” and “supportive.”
Henry said it was “surprisingly delightful” to see such a variety of “well-made” films.
“That says a lot for them to have such good caliber films come to them in the middle of Kansas,” he said.
“Great job,” he said to everyone involved in the festival. “I was very impressed by a lot of what I saw today.”
Britt Raes won the Grand Jury Prize for her film “Catherine.” She sent in an acceptance video due to her inability to attend.
After the ceremony was a screening of Buckshot and discussion with writer and director Joshua J. Smith and actor Tim deZarn.
Smith, an Emporia native who remembers seeing his first movie at the Granada Theatre, said he was honored to show his film in his hometown.
“Tonight’s been a long journey and it’s a dream come true,” he said. “I want to thank the No Coast Film Festival and Jamie Darcy for all his help. I think this is a great thing for the city.”
Smith said film festivals were a place where aspiring filmmakers could come and learn the craft from other filmmakers. That, he said, was how he developed — and continues to develop — as a writer and director.
The No Coast committee is already working on plans for other events throughout the year that will lead up to next year’s film festival. They would like to plan some charity events and a Spanish film festival, but no plans have been established or released yet.
To continue supporting No Coast Film Festival, merchandise can be ordered and donations can be made online at nocoastfilmfest.com/partners.
The next No Coast fundraiser is a Halloween-themed trivia night at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Twin Rivers Winery, 627 Commercial St.
