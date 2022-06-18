COUNCIL GROVE — Some attorneys boast in TV ads about going after reckless drivers of big rigs, but a Council Grove attorney is accused of taking the wheel of a large truck and being reckless himself.
In fact, that’s one of six counts Steven Iverson faces. He’s due in court in July for a mysterious alleged attack involving a local city council member, his wife and a Morris County deputy.
“It’s caused a lot of grief to my family,” Councilor Keith Wessel said this week.
But it’s mysterious, because few people at the moment want to talk about it. The incident occurred almost two years ago, but Iverson was not accused until around two weeks ago.
“It was determined that Mr. Iverson was directly involved,” Morris County Attorney Laura Viar said this week, but at first, he was “believed to be a witness.”
Morris County has about 5,500 people, which is twice as many as Chase County. But it’s so small that Viar decided early last year that it would not be proper for her to handle a matter involving Iverson Law Office.
“I believe that is the only ... law firm in this town,” Viar said. “Every other attorney since I’ve been here has since retired. Most of the attorneys that I tend to work with ... come from Emporia.”
So Viar passed the case to Lyon County prosecutors, which has made similar exchanges before.
“They had asked if we would take the case due to a conflict they were having,” Assistant Lyon County Attorney Ashley McGee said.
Serving as Special Prosecutor, McGee filed a criminal complaint in Morris County District Court Thursday, June 2, revealing some details on what might have happened Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Iverson is accused of two aggravated assault counts for “immediate bodily harm with a deadly weapon ... semi-tractor.”
It’s not clear if Iverson owned the vehicle. A biography on his firm’s website shows he farms cattle and hogs.
“I can’t really release much more information other than what’s contained in the complaint,” McGee said.
Such as what led to the alleged assaults.
But the complaint claims Iverson, a former Council Grove City Attorney, used the semi to attack Wessel and his wife, Allicia. Wessel declined to say if he was injured physically.
The reckless driving charge against Iverson stems from that moment in 2020 as well.
Iverson also is charged with interference with law enforcement. Apparently when Morris County Deputy Alex Wooden arrived, Iverson “unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly [did] obstruct, resist, or oppose a person authorized by law to serve process,” the complaint says.
Beyond that, McGee’s complaint accuses Iverson of “intimidation of a witness or victim.”
Without being more specific, it says Iverson “sought and prosecuted or causing a violation of probation, parole, or assignment to a community correctional services program to be reported and prosecuted and assisting in its prosecution...”
The sixth count against Iverson is for interference with the judicial process. He allegedly induced “a witness or informant to withhold or unreasonably delay in producing any testimony, information, document or thing...”
That count might explain why Iverson stands accused now, almost two years after the alleged attack.
McGee noted that Lyon County was asked to take over the prosecution of the incident in February 2021.
“Charges were filed in a separate action involving this same incident,” she said.
But that action accused another person of attacking the Wessels. That case was dismissed last year. The Eighth District Court Clerk would not release any details about it this week.
“That case was expunged. It is confidential,” Jan Helmer wrote by email from Marion.
The original suspect, whom The Gazette is not naming at McGee’s request, now is a potential witness against Iverson. Before, it was vice versa.
“Due to some investigation issues, we were not able to formally file charges on Mr. Iverson until now,” McGee said. She declined to be more specific.
Four of the counts against Iverson are felonies. The intimidation and reckless driving counts are misdemeanors.
The aggravated assault counts are the most serious. The complaint notes Iverson could be sent to prison for 11-34 months on each count, with a fine of $100,000 each.
If Iverson ever has been booked or arrested for these counts, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office has not announced it. The department has done so for other felony cases.
Iverson’s first appearance in Morris County Court on the new complaint is scheduled for Thursday morning, July 7.
“Mr. Iverson will be present and made aware of the charges pending against him,” McGee said. No plea will be entered at that time.
Attorney Iverson has lawyered up. Thomas Lemon of Topeka is representing him. Messages left for both men were not returned by our deadline. Deputy Wooden also did not respond to a message seeking comment.
While some people in the Council Grove area prefer to focus on this weekend’s Washunga Days and the town’s new Riverwalk Amphitheater, others are raising questions about the Iverson case.
“I’ve had several people ask me about it,” Mayor Debi Schwerdtfeger said this week. But she added she knows nothing about the incident.
“It’s been fairly quiet,” Wessel said. “It’s been a horrible experience for my wife and I, trying to keep it out of the city.”
Wessel seems to prefer that the case stay subdued for now. The local newspaper may be cooperating with that. A check of The Council Grove Republican’s archives found no mention of the incident.
As the court date nears, Iverson still acts as an attorney in other Morris County cases. He’s shown as the attorney for plaintiffs in two scheduled civil hearings next week.
“He has at least one case that the court has appointed him,” Viar added. She had no comment on the potential ethical aspects of that.
Iverson’s biography indicates he currently also is municipal court judge in the Wabaunsee County town of Alta Vista.
He’s also an Army veteran who went on more than 100 combat missions in Iraq. Iverson was part of Chase County’s Veterans Day program two years ago.
The Disciplinary Administrator’s Office in the Kansas court system reported Iverson remains in good standing, after his admission to the bar in 2014.
“There is nothing else public at this time,” a spokesperson said.
That also seems to be the case this weekend for practically everyone else in this investigation.
“I wish I could tell you,” Wessel said.
“At this stage, we’re pretty limited in what we’re able to share,” McGee said.
The July 7 hearing and following events could reveal much. They also could determine whether another line in Iverson’s biography is true: “friendly, caring and passionate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.