Gravel City Adventure an Supply Co. celebrates and honors the outdoors.
More and more people are walking as a way to stay healthy during the stay at home order. Gravel City staff and ambassadors ask that people use their walking time to not only benefit their health but to also benefit the health of the environment.
“In lieu of all of our normal events, our Gravel City Adventure Ambassadors have really stepped up," Operations Manager Aaron Apel said. "We have developed the number of initiatives to try and keep our community active while also safe and respecting proper social distancing. The four major efforts that we have going currently include Birding by Bike, Backyard Bike Packing/COVID Camping, Bingo by Bike and our most recent initiative: the Clean COVID."
Clean COVID (a.k.a COVID clean-up) is an initiative that encourages people to pick up trash as a part of their walk around town. Gravel City has a group of 20 ambassadors who are the muscle behind the initiative. Ambassadors are individuals who were either hand-picked by Gravel City management or applied to be a part of the program.
Ambassador Gretchen Russell proposed the clean-up a few weeks ago, and after coordinating details about what is socially safe, she and the other ambassadors launched what they believe is “a way to keep people busy while they look for outlets outside of the normal outdoor physical activity,” Apel said. “The song was why not do something to help beautify our Emporia neighborhoods while we look ... outdoors to relieve some of the cabin fever and stress of the stay at home order that is currently in place in Lyon County.”
Clean COVID asks Gravel City Adventure Ambassadors and local residents to take a trash bag with them whenever they walk, stroll, or explore.
“We would love for you to participate alongside us, from a social distance, of course, all in an effort to make the most of this time and beautify our neighborhoods,” Apel said.
Gravel City asks Emporians to pick up trash and put it in the proper receptacle while walking. The intention is to continue the COVID cleanup through the stay at home order, which currently extends statewide through Sunday.
“I think we speak for everybody when we say that it's a little frustrating when we see trash blowing around our neighborhoods,” Apel said. “In short, we hope to achieve a cleaner city—a place where we all respect the outdoors especially in a time where [outside] is the place where we can all escape the stresses of the current pandemic.”
There is Facebook event page where people can look at pictures and posts of the clean-up experience, so far. Apel said the initiative has time to develop and grow throughout the community. The tag #cleancovid is the best place to help create a collection of photos from this time.
To learn more about the ambassadors who are adding momentum to this initiative, check out Gravel City’s new website, gravelcityadventure.com.
The store is also maintaining social distancing-friendly in-store operations.
Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co.'s current hours are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday. In-store visits can be made by appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.