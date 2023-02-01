Official portrait-laturner (1).jpg

Rep. Jake LaTurner, a Republican from Topeka, is now the congressman for Chase and Lyon Counties after a decision on district lines last year by the Kansas Supreme Court.

The mobile office of Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, will be in the Emporia area next week.

LaTurner's office announced Wednesday that staff members will be at the Emporia Public Library, 110 East Sixth Avenue, next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. They'll move on to the Chase County Courthouse at 2:30 p.m.

