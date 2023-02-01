The mobile office of Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kansas, will be in the Emporia area next week.
LaTurner's office announced Wednesday that staff members will be at the Emporia Public Library, 110 East Sixth Avenue, next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. They'll move on to the Chase County Courthouse at 2:30 p.m.
LaTurner is unlikely to visit in person, as the State of the Union address is next Tuesday.
An Osage County stop is planned at the Osage City Public Library, 515 Main Street, Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m. The February schedule shows no stop in Greenwood County.
The mobile office allows the public to receive assistance with “the confusing bureaucracy of our federal agencies,” a post on LaTurner's website said. That can range from veterans benefits to Medicare and Medicaid assistance.
