MADISON — It was the Solomon Gorillas that cut short a potential perfect season for Madison just one year ago.
This year’s Bulldogs weren’t about to allow such a thing.
Madison devastatingly dominated Solomon by a 57-0 margin on Thursday night in the first round of Eight-Man Division I Playoffs.
The Gorillas were held to negative yardage overall, while Madison saw six different players record at least one carry for double-digit gain.
Ryan Wolgram rushed for a team-high 77 yards with two scores in addition to completing five passes for 76 yards and another pair of scores.
Wolgram added to his monster day on defense as well, snaring two of Madison’s four interceptions.
The score was 35-0 at the end of the first quarter as Brome Rayburn and Hunter Engle both ran for scores, while Drew Stutesman and Nasun Wasson both caught scoring passes from Wolgram.
Wolgram broke away for a 64-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter, extending the Bulldog lead to 43. Just minutes later, it was Wasson with the defensive gem, intercepting a pass from Solomon quarterback Scott Robinson and returning it for a touchdown to boost the advantage to 50.
Bryson Turner had a 56-yard touchdown run in the second to take the game to its final.
Madison remains undefeated at 9-0 and will play either Bennington or Maranatha Academy in the next round of the playoffs, pending their battle tonight.
