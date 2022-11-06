Flint Hills Animal Advocates helped provide microchips for people’s furry friends on Sunday. People who came to L&L Pets could get their pets microchipped for $25.

“If your pet ever, even if it’s not an outdoor pet, gets out the door by mistake and someone finds it, they can take it to the shelter or veterinary office and they’ll scan it,” Deb Ghere, Flint Hills Animal Advocates treasurer, said. “We can put it in the database and they’ll get that dog or cat back to you quicker that way.”

