Flint Hills Animal Advocates helped provide microchips for people’s furry friends on Sunday. People who came to L&L Pets could get their pets microchipped for $25.
“If your pet ever, even if it’s not an outdoor pet, gets out the door by mistake and someone finds it, they can take it to the shelter or veterinary office and they’ll scan it,” Deb Ghere, Flint Hills Animal Advocates treasurer, said. “We can put it in the database and they’ll get that dog or cat back to you quicker that way.”
Flint Hills Animal Advocates — formerly the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter — provide microchipping twice a year; once a year at L&L Pets, according to Jason Crumb. The services provided are completely volunteer based. Including the veterinarian tech who gives the microchip.
On average they microchip 40 pets in a day and the process is made simple for people’s convenience. You walk in, fill out a form, pay the fee and then the veterinary tech gives your pet a shot with the microchip inside it about the size of a grain of rice, according to Ghere.
Flint Hills Animal Advocacy provides multiple services including spay and neutering, along with other forms of financial help to pet owners in the area.
“Microchip your pets, they’ll get them home faster. Also, spay and neuter your pets,” said Ghere.
