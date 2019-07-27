Even businesses like to post up by the grill and enjoy a beautiful summer day.
Customer Driven Staffing, celebrated its three-year anniversary Friday afternoon at its Emporia office, 707 W. Sixth Ave. The celebration consisted of food and drinks, lawn games, raffle baskets from local businesses, employee appreciation and a Twinkie-eating contest.
“We wanted to do something that was kind of different and fun for our three-year (anniversary), but also do it for customers, as well as our employees and the community,” Business Development Specialist Lisa Dial said.
“I think it (the event) is great — people stopping by, getting to know us a little bit, and they get to see we really appreciate the community, as well,” Branch Manager Ricardo Coreas said.
Dial and Coreas both said they hope to show the community that Customer Driven Staffing is about more than staffing; they want to show employees and the community that they are appreciated.
“We just really want to say, ‘Thank you,’ to the community and for all of the support and dedication we have had in the last three years,” Dial said. “They’ve done so much for us that we thought, ‘What’s one day to give them something back?”
Customer Driven Staffing provides temp-to-hire, direct placement, vendor-on-premises, managed staffing services and more. They also do background checks and screenings in-house.
“We love working with our customers to make sure that we are finding them what they need,” Dial said. “Our main goal is always to make sure that we hire the right person.”
“Helping the companies around here find good help is always amazing, too,” Team Member Katie Morris said.
Customer Driven Staffing aims to staff individuals within 48-72 hours of coming into the office.
Jimmy Mongkhonvilay came to Customer Driven Staffing when he needed a job.
“It’s really easy,” he said. “I applied to different places all over (before coming to Customer Driven Staffing), and they take forever to call you back or interview you. Here, you don’t even have to go through an interview process, most of the time. You just have to send in a resume, and they hire you like the next day.”
Mongkhonvilay is now the longest standing temp at Better Life Technology and has been offered a variety of positions.
“I think they (Customer Driven Staffing) value their customers, and I definitely value the service they offer,” he said.
Team member Sarah Megredy said she appreciates helping people and being with a business that provides people with the opportunity for growth. She also had a good time watching her coworkers come out for a day of fun at work, taking it easy and enjoying the food and activities.
“We’ve got a great team,” Coreas said. “We treat everyone (staff, clients and candidates) with respect and integrity.”
“The most rewarding part is someone who comes in here looking for a job, and we’ll place them somewhere,” Team Member Odalys Perez said. “They come back saying, ‘Thank you’ to us.”
Customer Driven Staffing recently won The Emporia Gazette Readers’ Choice Award for the best staffing agency. It is currently the only Customer Driven Staffing branch in Kansas, though it is looking to expand to Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka.
This is the first year Customer Driven Staffing has done an event like this. Its sponsors included Hostess, Kansasland Tire and Service, Beacon for Hope, E. Clips, Little Caesars Pizza and Shelby’s Sassy Designs. Hostess donated all of the Twinkies and CupCakes. The other sponsors donated raffle basket items.
For the adult Twinkie eating contest, Mike Scott won with 12 Twinkies. For the children, Aleah Salaza won with three.
Customer Driven Staffing made special company shirts for the event through Kansas Graphics, out of Cottonwood Falls.
KISS 103.1 set up a booth at the event, too; they played music, recorded and broadcasted staff interviews and even participated in the Twinkie-eating contest.
Customer Driven Staffing was formerly known as Right Time Right Place Staffing, transitioning the name a few months ago. They are still located at 707 W. Sixth Ave. and can be contacted at 620-842-8801. For more information about Customer Driven Success, visit cdstaffing.com.
