High school basketball was in full swing — mostly — throughout the area this week, with several local squads participating in a slate of regional tournament games.
Teams from Northern Heights, Hartford, Madison and Olpe are set to continue their respective tournaments throughout Friday and Saturday after playing on both Tuesday and Thursday. Details on the week’s early games can be found below.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS -
The Northern Heights girl’s basketball team continued a season-opening trend of tight matchups earlier this week, earning its first win of the season in a 51-45 victory over Wabaunsee on Thursday after falling to Frankfort by a score of 45-41 on Tuesday.
Senior Kaley Boyce proved to be the difference in the Lady Wildcats’ second game, leading her squad with 13 points on five makes from inside the arc and a basket from downtown.
Slow offensive starts would again prove too much for the Wildcat boys to overcome in their first two games of the week, as slow starts in both Tuesday’s and Thursday’s games resulted in blowout losses to Frankfort and Wabaunsee by scores of 60-32 and 53-35, respectively. Northern Heights would combine to score a total of just three points in the first quarter of both losses.
(G) v. Frankfort — Hinrichs (11), Brecheisen (10), French (11), Smart (5) Boyce (4)
(G) v. Wabaunsee — Hinrichs (11), Brecheisen (8), French (8), Schlimme (4), Smart (10), Boyce (13)
(B) v. Frankfort — Campbell (5), King (3), Heins (17), Ryberg (1), Massey (6)
(B) v. Wabaunsee — Campbell (9), King (9), Pringle (2), Heins (10), Ball (1), Plankinton (2), Massey (2)
HARTFORD -
The Hartford boy’s basketball team rebounded from Tuesday’s opening 65-28 defeat at the hands of Cherryvale to rally for its first win of the season on Thursday, edging out Neodesha by a final score of 45-39. The contest remained tight throughout the evening, as neither team outscored the other by more than four points in a single quarter. The Jaguars were led by strong performances by Ali Smith — who finished the night with 11 points behind 4-4 free throw shooting down the stretch — and Shayden Sull, who added 11 of his own.
(B) v. Cherryvale — A. Smith (12), McDiffett (3), Highley (10), Andrews (3)
(B) v. Neodesha — A. Smith (11), McDiffett (2), Highley (9), Sull (11), D. Smith (6), Andrews (6)
MADISON -
Madison basketball teams experienced quite the contrast in their week’s early matchups, with the Lady Bulldogs earning a hard-fought win in a pair of close defensive battles and the boys squad dominating in two blowout victories.
After scoring eight in the Lady Bulldogs’ 32-21 loss against West Elk on Tuesday, Sarah Miser would provide a scoring punch for her team again on Thursday, as Madison went on to eek out a close win against Marmaton Valley, 30-28. MHS was boosted by a stifling first quarter performance on defense, holding Marmaton to just two points in the first eight minutes of the contest.
On the boys side, Madison combined to outscore their opponents by a total of 118 points in a 60-23 Tuesday win over West Elk and a 93-12 dismantling of Marmaton Valley on Thursday evening.
A total of 11 Bulldogs would find the stat sheet in the second game, which was highlighted by a 26-point effort from Chase Harrison on 11-12 shooting. In all, Madison made 63% of its attempted field goals in the 81-point win.
(G) v. West Elk — Rockhill (2), Farrow (1), Luthi (10), Miser (8)
(G) v. Marmaton Valley — Rockhill (2), Farrow (7), Luthi (4), Engle (2), Miser (15)
(B) v. West Elk — Buettner (14), Harrison (13), Brome Rayburn (8), Stutesman (8), Miser (6), Turner (5), Wolgram (4), Engle (2)
(B) v. Marmaton Valley — Harrison (26), Stutesman (18), Turner (9), Wolfram (8), Miser (7), Brome Rayburn (6), Darbro (6), Engle (4), Buettner (3), Braden Rayburn (2), Dannels (2)
OLPE -
The Olpe girl’s basketball team opened the week with a pair of easy wins, blowing out Cherryvale in Yates Center by a score of 71-14 on Tuesday and defeating Sedan 62-26 in Neodesha.
The Eagles’ boy’s team is still awaiting its first game action at this time, with a home matchup against Marais Des Cygnes Valley slated for 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
