The Admire exit on the Kansas Turnpike could join the cashless trend in 2023.
A construction update by the Kansas Turnpike Authority says October is the scheduled date for completing three “cashless tolling zones” between Emporia and Topeka.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Admire exit on the Kansas Turnpike could join the cashless trend in 2023.
A construction update by the Kansas Turnpike Authority says October is the scheduled date for completing three “cashless tolling zones” between Emporia and Topeka.
“During the winter season, work will take place off road as weather permits,” the update says. Overhead gantries will be installed during warmer weather.
The areas to receive attention include the Admire and South Topeka interchanges. The work will begin at mile marker 131, four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
The KTA wants to move to complete cashless tolling in 2024, with drivers being tracked through K-Tags on their vehicles or license plates.
Bettis Asphalt and Construction of Topeka is building the zones in the Admire-South Topeka area for about $4.2 million.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.