Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.