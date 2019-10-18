LYNDON — The Olpe boys and Lebo girls topped the team standings Thursday night during the Lyon County League Cross Country meet held at Melvern Lake.
Nolan Redeker topped the boys’ race with a time of 17:48.36, almost a full minute ahead of Eagle teammate Jed Cole, who was second with an 18:40.71.
Connor Kueser was third (20:02.74) and Noah Clark took fifth (20:23.26) for the Eagles.
Lebo’s Wyatt Weiss topped the Wolves’ squad that placed second. His time of 20:03.81 was good for fourth as an individual. Mathew Miller (sixth), Colin Whalen (seventh), Zane Edelman (ninth) and Scott Smith (10th) rounded out the scoring.
Hartford freshman Adam Blankley was eighth with a time of 22:11.24.
Macy Smith was the lead finisher in the girls race with a time of 21:11.46. Fellow Eagle Mallory Kueser was fourth with a time of 24:59.17.
The Lebo girls were topped by freshman Anna Hasenclever, who was third overall with a time of 24:03.55. Adelyn Tackitt was fifth, Alexandria Wurm was sixth and Victoria Wurm was seventh.
Burlingame’s Emmie Punches was second, finishing about a minute behind Smith.
All will return to the cross country course at Wichita East for a 1A regional meet on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Northern Heights third at FHL Championships
The Northern Heights girls and boys cross country teams each placed third on Thursday at the Flint Hills League meet. West Franklin was the winner on the girls side while Central Heights won on the boys’ side.
Taj Bailey was the top finisher for the Wildcat boys, placing seventh in 18:34.46. He was followed by Jerrod Campbell (15th, 19:25.21), Darrett King (20th, 19:52.69) and Ryder McGuire (27th, 21:01.35).
The NHHS girls their best performances from a trio of freshmen on Thursday. Teagan Hines took ninth with a time of 23:52.89 while Taylor Pringle was 12th (24:34.06) and Kylee White was 15th (25:17.73).
Council Grove got a top-five finish from Jordyn Picolet in the girls race as the Braves’ freshman completed her race in 22:59.20.
“She’s tough and strong, runs efficient and is still getting better,” CGHS Head Coach Joshua Gant said. “She’s been putting in work on her own and it has been paying off.”
Bree Hilton and Liz Mascote were 17th and 18th, with Keely Steere finishing just a few more seconds back in 20th.
The Chase County girls had Alexus Hatcher finish 16th, Sierra Johnson place 21st and Liz McLaren take 25th en route to a fourth-place team rank.
Brock Lauer was 10th in the boys’ race, finishing in 18:39.18 for the Bulldogs.
Council Grove’s boys were led by Jeric Heath, who took 16th with a mark of 16:33.46. Jesse Rodgers was 26th, but recorded a P.R. time of 20:58.04.
NHHS and Chase County will compete in the Wabaunsee regional on Saturday, Oct. 26, while Council Grove will run at Riley County.
