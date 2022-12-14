The forecasters in Wichita had it right. Emporia received more than a half-inch of rain from the storm which moved through Tuesday.
The totals from area rain gauges are:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The forecasters in Wichita had it right. Emporia received more than a half-inch of rain from the storm which moved through Tuesday.
The totals from area rain gauges are:
F Madison — 1.01 inches Tuesday. The actual total may be higher, but Monday’s data is shown as missing.
F Cottonwood Falls – 0.62 inches
F Emporia Municipal Airport — 0.58 inches over two days
F Council Grove Lake — 0.36 inches.
December tends to be one of Emporia’s two driest months, with normal precipitation of 1.3 inches. So this storm was significant.
As the big national storm moves east, typical December cold remains. Wednesday should be sunny in Emporia. But a forecast high of 39 degrees probably won’t feel that way, due to west winds gusting to 25 miles per hour.
Russell had a wind gust of 62 mph Tuesday afternoon. The gusts locally could reach 30 mph Wednesday night and Thursday.
No rain or snow is forecast for the next seven days. The warmest day should be Sunday, with a high of 43.
Wednesday marks the anniversary of a huge winter storm in this area. Kansas City received a record 24-hour December snowfall of 10.8 inches on Dec. 14, 1987.
Cottonwood Falls had six inches of snow that week. Council Grove and Ottawa had two inches, but Emporia’s weather records for that day are missing in the National Weather Service archives.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.