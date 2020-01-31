MARION — Council Grove bounced back from a frustrating performance on Tuesday, earning a pair of victories at Marion on Thursday night.
The CGHS girls were in control from the get-go of a 59-18 win and the boys took a decisive 52-23 victory.
“(I) thought the girls played a really good complete game tonight,” CGHS Head Girls Coach Jason Shelangouski said. “Kids were flying around, helping well on defense, and hit some shots for us.”
None hit more shots for the Lady Braves than Liz Armstrong, who set the school record with seven 3-point buckets. She finished with a game-best 25 points.
Abbi Good also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The boys also had a grasp on things early on, outscoring Marion by 17 through the first half.
The Braves added to the spread in the third, scoring 21 points to put the game out of reach.
Koen Hula and Jeric Heath tied for the team lead with 15 points apiece.
Council Grove will next play on Monday night in a makeup contest at Northern Heights.
GIRLS
CGHS 16 15 19 9 — 59
MHS 2 3 8 5 — 18
Council Grove: Salas 2, Good 16, King 2, Honas 2, Jones 2, Armstrong 25, Butler 6, Allen 4.
BOYS
CGHS 15 15 21 1 — 52
MHS 4 9 5 5 — 23
Council Grove: Hula 15, K. Marshall 11, Bieling 7, T. Marshall 3, Heath 15, Litke 1.
Marion: Tracy 1, Lanning 4, Harshman 6, Mermis 2, Mercer 9, Ingles 1.
