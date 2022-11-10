The North Lyon County school board talked about windows Wednesday night. But not the computer kind.
The board approved a bid of $274,613.33 to install new windows at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools. The district will get them through a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“Those will be more energy-efficient,” Superintendent Robert Blair said Thursday. “It's not any school district money that we budget.”
Not every window in the buildings will be replaced. The front of North Lyon County Elementary will get an upgrade, along with the music and science rooms. Northern Heights High School will receive new windows in the office and gym.
But plans to repair the track at Northern Heights are on hold. The board planned to review bids for the work Wednesday night, but none were submitted.
“I will probably reach back out to contractors,” Blair said, in hopes of obtaining bids for the December board meeting.
Blair also said USD 251 has decided to partner with Lyndon and Central Heights for an Honor Flight program, similar to the trips organized by USD 252 sending veterans to Washington.
“We're looking forward to doing that, I think, in late spring or early summer,” Blair said. Five veterans and five students from North Lyon County will take part.
Blair added that he's closely watching Thursday's Kansas State Board of Education meeting, where requirements for graduation could be adjusted.
“Some of the new requirements that they're talking about are things that we're already doing,” Blair noted. He cited a financial literacy class that's now required at Northern Heights.
