The Flint Hills Shootout saw its consolation semifinals play out on Thursday, with Council Grove and West Franklin girls emerging victorious, as did the Chase County and Osage City boys.
Council Grove girls 45, Central Heights 17
It took the Lady Braves a little time to get rolling on Thursday, but they did find their stride in what eventually became a 45-17 victory over Central Heights.
It was a far cry over their frustrating overtime loss to Mission Valley in the opening round of Monday.
“The girls know we have to get wins,” Council Grove Head Coach Jason Shelangouski said. “You look at Monday, credit Mission Valley, they hit big shots ... they played great defense (and) they played their hearts out. Our girls did too, we just didn’t (compete) at the foul line on Monday. That was the big difference in the game when we went 8-for-22.
“It was nice to see the girls shoot with a little more confidence (today), especially at the free throw line.”
From the charity stripe, CGHS went 8-for-13 on Thursday, including a perfect 5-for-5 by Liz Armstrong, who finished with a team-high 11 points.
The Braves will now play West Franklin at noon in the fifth place game of the FHL Tournament after reaching the championship game in seven of the last eight seasons.
“Now, it’s going to be about sub-state placement,” Shelangouski said. “You want to try to get as many wins as you can. We’re in a brutal sub-state, full of really good teams, but I think we’re one of those really good teams if we’re willing to play the way I think we can.”
CHHS 3 4 2 8 — 17
CGHS 8 14 14 9 — 45
Central Heights: Reimer 4, Brown 4, Meyer 3, Brockus 2, Comipton 2, Higbie 2.
Council Grove: Boatwright 1, Armstrong 11, Carlson 2, Butler 4, Allen 5, Good 10, Honas 4, Jones 2, Cannon 6.
West Franklin girls 48, Lyndon 35
The Lyndon girls held a lead after the first quarter, but saw their shots fade as the Falcons soared to a 48-35 win on Thursday.
Abby Criqui scored seven of her 13 points in the opening period while the Tigers got shots to fall. Lyndon only got one more field goal (seven) through the final three periods than they did in the first (six) however.
Meanwhile, West Franklin stayed the steady course as Brooke Flory scored 10 of her game-high 22 in the second quarter while the Falcons pulled away for good.
West Franklin will challenge Council Grove in the fifth place game at noon on Saturday while Lyndon will play Central Heights in the seventh place game at 9 a.m.
WFHS 12 12 13 11 — 48
LHS 14 8 4 9 — 35
West Franklin: Judd 16, Hutchison 4, Bailey 2, Shotton 4, Flory 22.
Lyndon: Sturdy 2, Criqui 13, Addleman 10, Ramey 4, Easter 2, Gross 4.
Osage City boys 54, Central Heights 53
The Osage City boys held the lead for most of the afternoon against Central Heights, but saw a late flurry of action from the Vikings provide a challenge in a 54-53 victory.
The Indians used some early 3-point shots and turnovers to lead by as many as 10 in the opening quarter before the Vikings stopped the bleeding and climbed back to within seven.
The margin still hovered between three and four possessions most of the game before a pair of late threes by Central Heights’ Bralen Bowker and Hunter Bones closed the gap to one by game’s end.
Landon Boss scored a team-best 17 points for Osage City.
The Indians will face Chase County in the tournament’s fifth place game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, while the Vikings will play West Franklin in the seventh place contest at 10:30 a.m.
CHHS 15 13 11 14 — 53
OCHS 22 14 7 11 — 54
Central Heights: Crawford 9, Cannady 11, Detwiler 2, Bowker 19, Bones 7, Coffman 5.
Osage City: Stromgren 8, Sage 8, Smith 4, Shaffer 9, Boss 17, Karns 3, Orender 5.
Chase County boys 65, West Franklin 43
A strong-shooting first half propelled the Chase County boys to an offense-laden win on Thursday night.
CCHS scored 20-plus in each of the first two quarters during a 65-43 victory over West Franklin.
The Bulldogs saw Cory Johnson hit a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers, while Blaise Holloway added eight of his 15 in the opening quarter alone.
The Falcons couldn’t keep pace, though Nathan Hower led their offense with 15 points.
Johnson finished with 20 and Owen Eidman scored 12 more for Chase County.
The Bulldogs will play Osage City at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for fifth place and West Franklin dropped to play Central Heights in the seventh place contest.
WFHS 15 10 10 8 — 43
CCHS 21 22 11 11 — 65
West Franklin: Hower 15, Gilkey 2, Swank 2, Johnson 14, Martinez 1, Burns 1, Rogers 6, Birzer 2.
Chase County: Holloway 15, Ybarra 4, Johnson 20, O. Eidman 12, Stout 2, Schroer 4, A. Eidman 4, W. Reyer 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.