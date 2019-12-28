Red Line Trucking is situated in its third generation of family involvement. Don, Kevin and Nick Nelson have dedicated their careers to developing the local truck line.
Red Line originator Don Nelson gained interest in trucking when he started to buy semi trailers at Taylor and Martin auctions and lease them out to owner operators in need. In the late 1970s, Don had over 50 trailers, and deregulations in the trucking industry threatened business. Don had to make the choice to either sell the trailers at an alarmingly low price or start a truck line company. Don chose the latter and officially established Red (refrigerated express delivery) Line Trucking in 1981.
Don’s son Kevin was a sophomore at Kansas State University when Red Line took to the streets, and Kevin wanted to help.
“I spent more time working than I did at school,” he said.
Kevin was happy to wear the many hats Red Line required. He started in maintenance and moved through collections and sales. He had, and still has, a good personal and business relationship with his father, and they appreciate one another’s thoughts on the business.
“At times it was challenging with my dad, because he was more of a salesman, not a manager, so he was soft at times,” Kevin said, “and people took advantage of that and took advantage of his generosity, and at times, he didn’t get paid back.”
By 1984, Kevin took over management while still going to school. After procuring his degree the following year and subsequently managing Red Line for five years, Kevin bought the company from his father. Kevin is the current president and CEO. Don, now 94 years old, remained involved throughout the years as the chairman of the company and oversees the fuel program and wash facilities.
What made the company stable and successful those early years was “a lot of prayers from my mom,” Kevin said. Red Line carried a heavy pile of debt before seeing progress, but finding the right customers and developing consistency helped propel the company.
Now, the company has weekly freight patterns and about 15 regular customers. A handful of drivers have been with the company for over 20 years, and one employee, Senior Vice President Teresa Ajello, has been with Red Line for 34 years.
Nationally, the trucking industry has an average employee turnover of 110 percent, but Red Line averages a 10 percent turnover. Kevin attributes this to keeping his drivers happy by paying competitively, though he said he would like to be able to pay the drivers more, as well as allowing the drivers to pick routes they enjoy and can can drive consistently, in order to make the drive more pleasant and easier. Red Line’s wash facility also keeps the trucks ship shape for drivers.
“I’ve always had a passion of seeing people have a good job,” Kevin said. “I like to see people make more money as they stay with the company. That puts more pressure on us as management to figure out how to make more money, so we can pay people what they deserve.”
Another attribute to the company’s success is Don and Kevin’s focus on family, both literally and by treating their staff members like family.
“They’ve always had a good way of making it a family business, a family atmosphere of making everyone feel at home,” Nick, Kevin’s son, said. “Everybody seems to enjoy it.”
Nick started helping his father and grandfather with Red Line when he was eight years old. Though he started by mowing the grass on the property, Nick learned the full phase of operations and worked his way through the ranks. He is now the vice president and head of operations.
Nick said working for Red Line “was always a dream” of his.
“I grew up and heard the story of how the company got started and always grew up knowing that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “It definitely motivated me to learn every aspect of the business and get more involved as I grew up.”
Kevin said Nick was always curious about what his parents did and believes good parents “should share their employment with their kids, so they understand what they’re doing.”
After graduating from Kansas State University, Nick wanted to work full time for the family business. He said he always looked up to his father and grandfather and was very proud of how they built the company. He knows he has a lot to learn and is also happy to teach his father and grandfather about some of the newer, technological aspects of the trucking industry.
Kevin said it is also a dream come true for him to work with his son. After working so hard to create Red Line with his father, Kevin said passing a company on to his son — a future likelihood — is happier than selling it to someone else. Kevin has no plans to retire soon but might be “able to at least pick and choose a few more days off, which will be nice,” he said.
The future of Red Line looks bright. The company has room for expansion, but the Nelsons’ focus is on the Emporia community. Some of Red Line’s partners include Tyson Fresh Meats, Hostess Brands and Simmons Pet Food.
Kevin has a rich history of community involvement on various boards, and he and Nick are currently involved with Emporia Main Street. Kevin is the president of the board, and Nick is on the design committee and is looking to get more involved.
“I would hope that my employees see that we’re a company that likes to give back,” Kevin said. “I think that’s very important, and I hope my son sees that. I think he does.”
Nick does see that and said community involvement was one of the biggest values his father taught him early on.
“It’s a team effort,” Kevin said, “and if you approach a business model that way, people are going to see that, and they’re going to want to use you more, and so far, that’s worked for us … It’s been good to see Emporia get some new industry, because it’s helped us grow, as well.”
The Nelsons will keep bringing a sense of family to Red Line and the community.
