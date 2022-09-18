COTTONWOOD FALLS — You’d never know they’d battled water concerns and a rogue thunderstorm on the Cottonwood Falls River Bridge Saturday night. River Suite was an elegantly unpretentious evening of fine dining, fine music, and fine friends old and new.
Celebrating its 14th year, River Suite Dinner & Music on the Bridge is an annual fundraiser for the Chase County Chamber of Commerce and benefits the local Chase County Junior/Senior High School KAY (Kansas Association for Youth) organization. White-peaked tents and formally clothed tables marched across the three-span concrete arch bridge overlooking the Cottonwood River and dam at the north edge of Cottonwood Falls. A bridge was first constructed on the site in 1872. The present structure, built in 1914, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Even with the big storm, they still had it,” remarked Phil Thornton. He gestured toward a home, hidden by trees, southeast across the river. “Sometimes I enjoy River Suite from my deck right across the river.”
Once again the event was sold out. At 120 attendees, River Suite was a significantly smaller gathering than in previous years. The difference was met with appreciation by returning guests.
“It used to be difficult to even walk between the tables,” observed Laveneia Smith of Claflin. “This is much nicer, especially since it rained tonight. Nobody had to get wet!”
A steady rain kept guests under the tents for a portion of the evening. Cottonwood Falls residents and long-time River Suite supporters Sharon Clute and Pat Larkin agreed that the evening’s showers were a first for the event. But a little rain didn’t faze the guests. And in another first, a double rainbow graced the eastern sky after the rain, arching across the river.
Larkin, who owns the Lark Inn Guest Houses in Cottonwood Falls, talked about the early days of River Suite: “There was no tent, and they served box dinners, sitting here on the bridge. The late Boyce Baumgardner, a former mayor and Chamber president, negotiated the tent deal.
“And now Toni has made this event so much more efficient and smooth-running. I helped out for an hour earlier, and then everything was ready to go!”
John Wilson, whose wife Annie Wilson and her Tallgrass Express String Band were providing the evening’s musical entertainment, noted that “it used to be roving music, but now they have a stage and everything. It’s a great deal.”
Chase County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and event manager Toni Schneider said, “It’s always a challenge. This year, perhaps more so. We had to dash to a neighboring town for ice because of the Cottonwood Falls boil order."
A boil water advisory from the state for most of Chase County was rescinded earlier Saturday.
“I always say,” Schneider continued with a grin, “that I’m hosting a dinner for 200 of my closest friends. On the bridge. Outside. Please come join us!”
In addition to her duties as Chamber Executive Director, Schneider also serves as President of the Flint Hills Tourism Coalition and as Chairman of the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway.
“I was born and raised in Wichita,” Schneider said, “then fell in love with a local Cottonwood Falls fella. I’ve lived here since 1991 and raised my two sons right here in Chase County.”
River Suites guests on Saturday night came from Lawrence, Wichita, El Dorado, Kansas City, and more–as well as a loyal group of Chase, Marion and Lyon County residents.
Luann Crist drove from Lawrence for the event. She and Toni Schneider have a unique connection: both are former Miss Rodeo Kansas queens.
“Toni sent me this,” Crist commented, “and I said, we are so there!”
Crist brought several friends along to enjoy the event. Sisters-in-law Joan Pickett and Jeri Pickett came from McLouth, Kan. Saralee Garren drove down from Oskaloosa, Kan.
Dr. Steve Graham and Dr. Tracey Graham own homes in both Lyon and Chase counties. “We’ve been here every year except the COVID-19 pause year,” Dr. Steve Graham said. “There are a lot of familiar faces.”
Betty Hutson is from Harrisonville, Mo. She has stayed at the Millstream Resort and Motel, located just west of the bridge, for 16 years.
“I got to know Sharon and Richard during all those years they had the Resort,” Hutson said. “Naturally, I’d go to River Suite, and I continue to come every year to see my friends, even though they’ve retired from running the Millstream.”
Great Western Dining/Butler County Community College, El Dorado, Kan., provided the delicious prime rib meal, complete with a colorful garden salad, creamy smashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, and a delicate apple cobbler dessert. 2022 marks the seventh year Great Western has served River Suite.
“What do you think?” asked Schneider as she addressed River Suite guests. “Maybe it’s a little bit more intimate and relaxed, wouldn’t you say?
“And we are so lucky to have Annie Wilson and her Tallgrass Express band, with Derrick Doty and Carl Reed. They were in Winfield last night, and came back especially for River Suite.”
Annie Wilson won two prestigious first-place songwriting awards at the 50th Annual Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield. this year for her songs “Saloon Girls” and “Don’t Be a Cowbird.”
Schneider thanked local business sponsors, making special note of the Peruvian Connection sponsorship. The Kansas City-based company was launched in 1976 by mother and daughter team Biddy and Annie Hurlbut and is known for luxurious ethnographic alpaca fiber clothing.
“Peruvian Connection did their fall collection photo shoot right here in Chase County,” Schneider said. “They ate our food, stayed in our guest houses, bought our gas–what an incomparable boost for Chase County!”
Local high school students are servers for the event, and sometimes it’s a family affair. Aidan Eidman is the latest of all his siblings to volunteer as a River Suite server. His sister Meghan was the first in the family to be a server in 2016.
New to this year’s event was Kansas-produced hard apple cider from Meadowlark Farm Orchard and Cidery, located in Rose Hill. Meadowlark Farm owner Garrett Drake described his business as “a genuine orchard cidery. We have 2,500 apple trees and 2,000 peach trees.”
He continued, “We want to support what’s really going on in Kansas. Toni is really in our court, supporting local Kansas products. We are primarily a you-pick operation, and right now is the busiest time of the busy season. I am a registered teacher, and committed to educating our Kansas kids. We have 20 kindergarten classes coming to the orchard for field trips in the next few weeks.
“My great-grandparents and my grandparents ran orchards. I was out of the country for several years. When I came back, I thought, this is something I can be passionate about.”
“This is such a perfect opportunity to showcase our beautiful downtown and river,” Schneider said, as dusk overtook the stunning coral sunset. “We’re going to do it again next year, again in the fall.”
To learn more about next year’s River Suite event, contact Toni Schneider, Chase County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, by phone at 620-273-8469, email them at chasechamber@sbcglobal.net or visit their website at chasecountychamber.org.
Information about Tallgrass Express String Band is available at tallgrassexpress.com; Meadowlark Farm Orchard & Cidery at themeadowlarkfarm.com; and Great Western Dining at butlercc.edu.
