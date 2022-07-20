An asphalt truck overturned in eastern Lyon County Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing a major backup on Interstate 35.
A report posted during the afternoon by the Kansas Highway Patrol said Wendy Lara, 59, of Americus was driving a truck with its bed raised. It hit an overhead bridge around 10:40 a.m. while heading south near the K-130 exit.
The truck rolled onto its side, hitting a semi-truck which was parked on the shoulder of I-35.
Lara reportedly received head lacerations. She was flown to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka for care.
The flip caused a long line of vehicles to quickly develop on southbound I-35. Law officers reportedly diverted traffic at Lebo, about six miles away. It took about one hour to reopen one lane of traffic.
The trouble occurred in a section of I-35 which already had occasional lane reductions due to construction.
