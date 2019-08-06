A wide variety of arts, crafts and special projects created by local 4-H members and other clubs attracted plenty of curious visitors to the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Monday evening.
Works on display ranged from handmade quilts and dresses to paintings, photographs, floral arrangements, insect collections and even various LEGO creations. Prize-winning baked goods as well as oversized fruits and vegetables also served as major attractions.
Altogether, the displayed items not only demonstrated the talents present in members of the Emporia and broader Lyon County communities, but also gave creators a chance to receive direct feedback on their work through awarded ribbons and friendly discussion.
“There’s really so much talent here in the Emporia area,” said Flint Hills Regional Quilt Guild member Fran Pralle, who spent the evening showing off some of her fellow club members’ most intricate designs. “With quilts, you of course have the practical value, but you also have the artistic value and the creativity that goes along with that. Projects like these are really such a wonderful outlet for ladies to get together, form those social bonds and really just encourage each other.”
While a fairly large portion of the projects were submitted by adults, the majority came from 4-H members. For these younger artists, having pieces on display represented the culmination of their hard work, and also served to affirm the value of their interests and methods of personal expression.
“I chose to submit clothing because I love fashion and fashion shows,” said 11-year-old Emily Wittgartner. “It’s something I’ve always been interested in because I like to dress up when we go on family outings and wear fancy dresses and other dressy stuff all the time. I really like doing 4-H a lot, so I’m really happy people can come see what I made.”
“When I first started [building], I liked it and wanted to keep doing it,” added Emily’s younger brother, Jeffrey, who submitted several unique Harry Potter and vehicle-themed LEGO builds of his own. “They took me about two days to build. My dad gave me some ideas and I just had fun building them.”
Projects are set to remain on display to the public through Sunday afternoon. Those wishing to keep their submitted items will be able to collect them from the Anderson Building between the hours of 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. the same day.
