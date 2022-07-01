NEOSHO RAPIDS — A Reading man died Thursday night when his car went off a road about one mile north of Neosho Rapids.
A statement from the Sheriff's Office said Douglas Cunningham, 42, was driving east on Road 170. For reasons still unknown, he went across the road between Road W and Road X and hit a concrete culvert.
Cunningham was declared dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.
This is the second deadly crash in rural eastern Lyon County this week. A Texas woman died Monday morning when a Polaris RZR rolled over on Road V near Road 50.
