Road 170-Road W

The dot on this map shows Road 170 and Road W. Authorities say a Reading man died in a crash east of that intersection Thursday night.

 Courtesy Lyon County Emergency Communications Center

NEOSHO RAPIDS — A Reading man died Thursday night when his car went off a road about one mile north of Neosho Rapids.

A statement from the Sheriff's Office said Douglas Cunningham, 42, was driving east on Road 170. For reasons still unknown, he went across the road between Road W and Road X and hit a concrete culvert.

Cunningham was declared dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.

This is the second deadly crash in rural eastern Lyon County this week. A Texas woman died Monday morning when a Polaris RZR rolled over on Road V near Road 50.

