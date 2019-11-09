A sort-of-special semblance to a century-and-a-half ago, there’s a gathering planned in the grove.
To clarify, Council Grove is on the historic Santa Fe Trail in a grove of trees. The Flint Hills is readily nationally recognized for white settlers’ peaceful gatherings with the native Kaw Indians.
Those of Native American heritage likely will be among the crowds celebrating works of talented artists and craftsmen.
This especial Gathering in the Grove, supporting area arts and heritage, is set for the weekend in Council Grove.
For three days each autumn, the hills are alive with an impressive array of regional art, according to enthusiastic coordinators-promoters. There’ll be displays of gifted artisans from the Flint Hills, across Kansas and throughout the Midwest.
It will be the 14th annual Fine Arts Show and Sale. Area artists’ work will be displayed in the Carnegie Building at 303 West Main.
Refreshments and live music flavor the historic Carnegie Library where art pieces are exhibited alongside antiques. The coordinators appropriately describe it as a cozy gallery setting.
Features include photography, diverse paintings, jewelry, textiles, printmaking, weavings, stained glass, ceramics and much more. Exhibits and antiques are for sale with a portion of proceeds earmarked to promote art workshops in the area. Local musicians will be providing background music.
Raffle tickets to win a unique piece of art will be offered, and there will also be a silent auction.
“The highest bidder will win a cozy dinner prepared for a party of eight in a historic local home,” the promoters informed.
An opening night reception Friday allowed the public to enjoy refreshments and visit with the artists while shopping.
Today, Gathering in the Grove is open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. The evening coincides with Candlelight Charm, a festive holiday event in the historic rural town.
Stores on Council Grove’s Main Street will be open late today. There’ll be luminaries, music, prize drawings, and horse drawn carriage rides.
Gathering in the Grove art show is from 1 - 4 p.m., Sunday afternoon. The Historical Society will have more than a dozen local historical sights open on Sunday to visit.
Additional information is available at www.gatheringinthegrove.com, and on Facebook.
