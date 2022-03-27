A Hutchinson woman died Saturday night in a collision three miles outside Strong City.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Briana Lane, 32, died when her car crossed the center line on U.S. 50 while heading west and hit a semi around 9:55 p.m.. No one else was in her car.
Semi driver Forest Dillard Jr., 59, of Bakersfield, California did not appear to be injured, the report said.
