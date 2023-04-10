Bobby Thompson never envisioned the Flint Hills Gravel Ride and Run as a large-scale event, attracting athletes from all over the country to Americus, Kan.
But with more than 800 registrations in the third annual event over the weekend, Thompson said he’s just “a hop, skip and a jump away” from landing 1,000 participants next year.
“It was just about drawing the experience for the riders,” Thompson said. “I didn’t think we’d ever come close to having the ability to get 1,000.”
The Flint Hills Gravel Ride launched on April 10, 2021, with 250 cyclists read to take on the gravel surrounding Americus. The inaugural event had two distance options — 30- and 80-mile rides. By 2022, the event had grown to attract 750 riders and runners, with the newly added 5K and 10K races.
Thompson credited the proximity and popularity of Unbound Gravel to the initial success of the Flint Hills Gravel Ride and Run. But, he said, the growing popularity goes deeper than just being close to the home of one of the world’s gnarliest gravel grinding competitions.
“I think the Flint Hills are definitely on people’s radar, and we have a beautiful backyard here in the foothills to show off and showcase to people. But that’s just the initial attraction,” he said. “I think our volunteers and management of the event, and the networking that I put in yearround — going to other events and places and communicating with sponsors — I think a lot of that comes back to the smalltown vibe, smalltown atmosphere you get coming here.”
Thompson said, as the event grows larger, he does see some considerations for the future. Parking will always be an issue with a smaller town, he said, and every decision he makes has to come with how it could impact the local community.
And, how his riders may be impacted.
“My event is during a pretty important season: it’s burning season for all the ranchers,” Thompson said. “I certainly would never expect them to set aside what they need to do for us, so some things I think about immediately are, ‘are we good? Do we want to go a little bit further?’”
Thompson said he’s already gotten some positive feedback from local law enforcement departments and he’s excited about the foundation and success that’s been built on so far.
He likes being able to showcase Americus to people from around the country and, three years after kicking off the event, he believes the community is seeing a positive impact from hosting so many visitors each year.
“It’s a case where, in order for individuals in the community to benefit from the event, they have to be aware of the event and they have to know how to harness that energy,” he said. “I think that in the third year, more and more of these entities are beginning to understand that and they’re working with me to come up with creative ideas to fundraise and develop opportunities for them.”
Thompson is already starting to plan the 2024 event. While he doesn’t anticipate adding more distances for the cyclists or runners, he would like to add some more entertainment for those waiting at homebase in Americus throughout the day.
He said he was grateful for all of the support and said he wanted to thank everyone for helping make the Flint Hills Gravel Ride and Run a success.
“I really want to say to the community at large, thank you for your patience, thank you for giving us this one weekend a year to get out and kind of celebrate the Flint Hills,” Thompson said. “We do our best to stay out of the way of where you work and and where you live and yeah, thank you for the patience and letting us do this once or twice a year.”
More information about the Flint Hills Gravel Run and Ride can be found online at https://flinthillsgravelride.com and @flinthillsgravel on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.