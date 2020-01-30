After a week of interviews and face-to-face discussion, members of the USD 251 Board of Education continued their candidate review process for district superintendent Friday during a closed meeting.
While no official action was taken, Board President Matt Horton said the additional gathering would go a long way toward speeding up the process, which was already nearing a close.
“Tonight [was] just another meeting for us to have some executive session discussion over our four candidates,” Horton said. “We’re hoping to have an official announcement for everybody sometime next week, but it’s not something we’re going to rush, either.”
Those considered as finalists for the position include: Olpe High School Principal Shane Clark, USD 114 (Riverside) Superintendent Robert Blair, USD 109 (Republic County) Superintendent Michael Couch and USD 371 (Montezuma) Superintendent Jay Zehr.
“Experience was the biggest factor we looked at,” Horton said in a previous interview with the Gazette. “Obviously, we wanted someone with past superintendent experience, but we also wanted someone who had experience working with smaller, but still diverse, schools. There’s a lot of great background that can be seen in the candidates we selected, I think. It’s a pretty diverse group from different areas of the state that have worked in districts which have gone through some of the same challenges and changes that we have as well.”
The Gazette will have coverage of the announcement as well as thoughts from the selected candidate as soon as the information becomes available. Currently, no date or time has been set for the decision.
