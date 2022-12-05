Freezing drizzle map - 12.5.22

This map shows the area with a slight chance for potentially dangerous weather Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

It's in pink on the weather map. But it may not be pretty.

The National Weather Service warns Emporia is on the edge of an area that could receive freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, especially between 6:00-10:00 a.m.

