It's in pink on the weather map. But it may not be pretty.
The National Weather Service warns Emporia is on the edge of an area that could receive freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, especially between 6:00-10:00 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It's in pink on the weather map. But it may not be pretty.
The National Weather Service warns Emporia is on the edge of an area that could receive freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, especially between 6:00-10:00 a.m.
People east of the Kansas Turnpike are in the advisory zone, along with northern Greenwood County.
Yet the chance for something icy is small, at 20%.
”Slick spots could form, especially on bridges and overpasses,” an advisory from Topeka said Monday.
Before the drizzle may come the fog. An unusual fog bank is expected to roll into the Emporia area from the south Monday morning, lingering into early afternoon.
“Visibilities could be restricted to between 0.5-1-5 miles,” an advisory said. But sunshine should glow at other times during the day.
It's all part of a spinning wheel of weather expected this week. But then, wild weather shifts can happen often in this season of the year.
For instance, Emporia Municipal Airport went from a Friday high of 68 degrees to a Saturday morning low of 16. Cottonwood Falls dropped to 14.
The airport had a wind gust of 51 miles per hour Friday morning as a cold front moved through.
Later this week, a chilly rain is expected Thursday. But any snow or ice should stay north of Interstate 70.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.