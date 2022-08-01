Even summer heat sometimes seems to take a summer vacation. But it's back this week, and the National Weather Service is calling it “oppressive.”
Must of eastern Kansas is under a heat advisory Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The heat index is forecast to reach 102 degrees in Emporia Monday, then 104 for the Kansas Primary Tuesday.
But a chance of cooling rain remains in the forecast. Emporia is in a level-one “marginal” zone for severe storms Wednesday afternoon, with rain possible through midday Thursday.
Emporia Municipal Airport wound up with five 100-degree-plus days in July. Tuesday, July 19 and Saturday, July 23 tied for the hottest at 103.
A recording station three miles northwest of town finished July with 2.4 inches of rain. That's far below the normal of 4.61 inches.
But at the airport, where the rain gauge has been suspect recently, rainfall for the year is less than one inch below normal at 20.74 inches. Cottonwood Falls is 4.65 inches above normal.
