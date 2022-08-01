Heat index map - 8.1.22

This heat index map shows Emporia reaching 102 degrees Monday afternoon. Tuesday could be higher, at 104.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

Even summer heat sometimes seems to take a summer vacation. But it's back this week, and the National Weather Service is calling it “oppressive.”

Must of eastern Kansas is under a heat advisory Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The heat index is forecast to reach 102 degrees in Emporia Monday, then 104 for the Kansas Primary Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.