As many as 29% of U.S. adults now wear “smart watches.” But students in North Lyon County schools had better not get any smart ideas about using them in class.
The USD 251 school board voted Wednesday to expand its rules on social media to include Apple watches and similar items at Northern Heights High School.
“The main change there was to treat smart watches the same as cellphones,” Superintendent Robert Blair said Thursday. “The students will be able to use those before school, after school and during lunch, just like they day their cellphones.”
But the watches must be turned off and kept in lockers during class time. Students caught with them during classes will have to turn them over to teachers or administrators. But teachers can make day-by-day exceptions for instructional use.
“At no time are social media apps to be used at school,” the school handbook says.
The revised handbook keeps in place random drug testing for students involved in sports, clubs or other extra-curricular activities.
The school board also approved changes to the North Lyon County Elementary School handbook. No cellphone use is allowed there at all without permission.
The board also voted Wednesday night to spend $33,048 for two scoreboards at the Project Playscape complex being prepared in Americus.
“One is a baseball-softball field. One is a T-ball field,” Blair said.
The fields themselves already are fully funded. Their grand opening is planned Saturday.
The board asked Blair to check with city officials in Admire and Allen on whether their sports fields have needs as well.
Blair added that the new NLC Early Learning Center should open on time in August. The main concern at the moment is completing fencing around the playground.
USD 251 board meetings usually are webcast on Facebook Live, but that did not occur Wednesday. Blair explained the district's technology experts were ill.
In other action Wednesday, the North Lyon County school board:
- approved this year's negotiated agreement on teacher pay and benefits. Teachers will receive raises of about three percent this coming term. The current national inflation rate is 8.4%.
- voted to purchase a 53-passenger school bus for daily routes for $109,494.
- did not discuss school security, in its first meeting since the killing spree at a grade school in Uvalde, Texas. Blair said the topic did not come up.
