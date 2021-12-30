Before snow and ice entered the Friday night forecast, the Burnley Memorial Library scheduled a party for mid-morning.
The library in Cottonwood Falls will hold a “New Years’ Eve party” for children at 10 a.m. Friday. Director Janet Ayers said it will be the theme of the regular storytime.
Ayers said Thursday that a marshmallow craft time will be part of the party.
Children are encouraged to bring a blanket or small rug for seating. They can check out books after the party.
The library will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. It will be closed Saturday.
Looking toward 2022, Ayers said rodeo queens will return to the library on the Friday before the Flint Hills Rodeo. That’s normally the first weekend in June, although a date has not been confirmed.
Ayers also is planning another “Puppy Day” with registered beagle puppies, but that date has not been set.
The Burnley Memorial Library is located at 401 N. Oak St. in Cottonwood Falls, across the street from the Chase County Courthouse.
