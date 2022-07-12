MADISON — Madison High School sports standout Casey Helm was recently selected as the Kansas Gatorade State Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
The Bulldog athlete was elated to be the recipient of this year’s award.
“It really means a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve always seen the Gatorade Players of the Year over the years and have always dreamed of becoming one myself.”
Gatorade has honored prep athletes for the past 37 years, and Helm adds his name to a long list of Kansas track and field recipients such as Tyus Wilson (2020-21, Sterling High School), Sam Hankins (2019-20, Manhattan High School), Tim Lambert (2018-19, Smoky Valley High School) and Michael Hoffer (2017-18, Shawnee Heights High School). Helm also joins a next-level alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, Calif.) and Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas).
Due to his selection as the Kansas Gatorade State Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year, Helm now becomes a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced this month.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound multi-sport Bulldog played football and basketball for Madison but really excelled inside the throwing ring. Helm was a two-time 1A state champion in the discus throw and shot put, setting state meet records in both events (195 feet-discus throw, 59-4 3/4-shot put) at the Class 1A championships this past season.
Helm’s 2022 performances deemed him a worthy candidate for the Gatorade honor. His marks stood up to the national competition.
“I knew that for that dream to happen, it would require a lot of work, and I really made sure to dedicate myself to getting stronger and working on technique,” he said.
Helm was arguably the best high school thrower in the country, claiming the overall state record in the discus with a personal record of 214-1. That ranked as the top throw in the nation in 2022 and 18th in high school history.
MileSplit USA ranked the Princeton-bound Helm as the top combined thrower (discus throw plus shot put), posting a total of 274-6 1/2, adding to the argument that Helm is the best high school thrower in America. He was followed by Cade Moran of Murrieta Mesa, who competed in California’s hyper-competitive Southern Section (274-2: 66-10, 207-4). Moran will be throwing at Michigan next year. Nebraska-signee Brett Schwartz of Carbondale’s Santa Fe Trail High School was fourth (264-0 1/4: 53-5 1/4, 210-7). Schwartz was the 2022 Class 3A state champion in the discus throw.
The Gatorade award also recognizes academic achievement and exceptional character displayed within and outside competition. Helm’s volunteer resume consists of blood-donation drives, the Special Olympics, Meals on Wheels, and youth track programs.
But the dream-turned-reality was a fitting way to close out a historic high school throwing run.
“After this season, it seems like winning this award was the cherry on top to finish my career as a Madison Bulldog,” he said.
