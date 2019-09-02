Twenty-six bands kept vibrations alive in the air all day Saturday, while dancing feet followed from Seventh Avenue to Radius Brewing Company to Bourbon Cowboy and down to the Emporia State campus.
Hank and Megan Osterhout, co-founders of Kansas Free For Arts (KFA), local nonprofit arts organization, watched their dream of many years manifest as local and internationally-recognized bands took the stage and arts supporters pumped it up.
“I can’t believe it,” Hank shouted over the music. “I’m ecstatic. I am just grinning ear to ear. It’s happening. We are halfway there to everywhere.”
Despite a lack of sleep leading up to the days of the festival, Hank glowed as he ran from stage to stage, enjoying himself while ensuring everything went groovy.
Hank described this festival “like having your first baby, because you don’t know what’s coming, except you know when it’s going to be here.”
Overall, he said he was happy to see everyone having a good time.
“I’m looking forward to more of this — the sunshine, the no rain, the smiling faces, all the bands,” he said. “I’m kind of fighting back tears as we speak.”
“Thanks everybody for supporting and following the stories and contributing and helping,” he said. “It’s just very overwhelming.”
“It’s great to see Hank,” musician Kris Lager of the Kris Lager Band said. “He’s been talking about this festival for quite some time. And I know how hard it is to pull these things off, because I’ve done a few back home in Lincoln and Omaha.”
“I’m glad to see him (Hank) enjoying it, because most of the time when I see friends doing these kinds of things, they’re looking like a chicken with their head cut off,” Lager said.
Lager is a regional regular, attracting longtime and new fans alike to the stage. He and Hank became familiar with one another through the scene, along with many other musicians who played Saturday.
“The show was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was great to run across That 1 Guy, too. I haven’t seen him in a few years. I love hearing him. He’s a fantastic musician.”
“It’s an honor, because I respect everybody,” Lager said about playing alongside and catching up with other musicians. “We’ve ran across each other numerous times throughout the years at festivals, so any time you can get together with other bands, it’s a treat … It’s also kind of like a family reunion.”
Bassist for Daydream and local resident Riley Day also enjoyed connecting with bands, particularly local band Weda Skirts, Day’s “number one favorite band in the universe.”
Daydream took the stage at Radius. Day said playing at Radius allowed for a more snug environment. Radius also brewed a special festival beer.
“I had a blast,” Day said about playing the Radius stage. “The sound guy ... he is a wizard. It’s a really intimate setting here at Radius, and I think that that gives this place specifically, out of all the venues around, a clear advantage.”
Not only did the show invigorate Day, but Day also said Hank was “a saint this whole day and throughout the whole [time] planning this. It’s been a true blessing for the whole town.”
Volunteer and Emporia High School student Jordan Young participated in the festival both for community service hours and to also soak up the Weda Skirts set.
“My chorus teacher is actually part of Weda Skirts,” she said. “She told me about it every day first block, so … why not just sign up and have some fun today.”
Young said she enjoyed meeting people in the community while working the merchandise booth.
“It’s a great social gathering for everybody,” she said. “We don’t usually have music festivals that happen every year, so I feel like if they added this to the community and have it continue to go every year, it will bring out more people into the community.”
Emeline Fuller, one of Megan’s art therapy students was an art vendor.
“I am doing people and pet portraits on the spot, plus selling a little of my original artwork, if people want to flip through, and I’m really excited to be supporting the Emporia arts community and Kansas Free For Arts,” she said.
“If people could donate to Kansas Free For Arts, that would be amazing, because they do great work, and they’re great people,” she said.
Other vendors included food trucks, a kettle corn tent, Kansas Free For Arts custom screen printing and other craft tables, Skywalker Cheer, Trampoline and Tumbling and more.
Glass blowers and Emporia natives Brady Wilson, Alex Turner and Alphonso Slappy gave lamp working demonstrations, producing small pendants, ornaments and jewelry. The three work in the same studio, occasionally collaborating on projects.
“The ability to be able to do something different than what anybody else was doing is what brought me to it, more than anything,” Slappy said about glass working.
“We’ve got great things going on around here, and if we all get out and take part in it, then it only gets better,” Turner said. “Get out and support your community.”
They planned on making a glass spaceman, in accordance with the Halfway to Everywhere logo.
One vendor shared kindness rocks and motherly love — painter and Megan’s mother Deb Ozbun.
Ozbun offered rocks to paint, pre-painted rocks, magnets and paintings to help raise funds for Kansas Free For Arts.
“I think it is wonderful,” Ozbun said. “When this whole idea came about — it was several years ago — I think it was after Gus was born, and I was up helping Megan, and Hank was brainstorming.”
“I think it’s come a long way,” she said. “I am glad seeing him finally realizing his dream.”
Ozbun made special “Dream Big” kindness rocks for Megan and Hank.
Hank’s mother Sue Ann Montgomery was also there to support.
“They really worked on this,” she said. “This has been a dream come true. It’s exciting to see what’s going to happen today.”
As a psychologist, Montgomery said, “there is nothing more therapeutic than art and music. You don’t have to come see me; you can go turn on your music and draw something. This is a whole festival that proves it.”
One anticipated group was Blackalicious, a hip-hop duo from California known for its popular songs “Alphabet Aerobics” and “Make You Feel That Way,” among others. Emporians got a special Blackalicious treat — the debut of a handful of brand new songs.
“Emporia has been really good,” Gift of Gab said. “We have met some really cool people … It’s been a very short time, but everybody we’ve met has — I don’t know if it’s just because we’re Blackalicous or not, it may have something to do with it — everybody has been really, really cool to us. We’ve been treated really good. The crowd was dope. The show was cool. The vibes were good.”
“Any time that you get to go somewhere and they’re having a festival, generally people are in a good mood, and that makes for a good show,” Chief Xcel said. “That was definitely the case tonight. People came out ready to party.”
Chief Xcel also said shows like Halfway to Everywhere are what bring community together and fight feelings of isolation.
“There are a couple of times in the show where we are specifically like, ‘More love. If you can feel the love in here and you can use more love in your life, then let me hear you make some noise,’” Chief Xcel said. “Everybody is just like, ‘Yeah!’ because that’s generally the answer to a lot of the problems in the world.”
“Music and sports are two things that bring people together, because you’ve got everybody feeling the same vibe at the same moment,” Gift of Gab said. “You’re moving as one. You’re vibing on the same thing. That’s what music and sports are both good for.”
The second annual Halfway to Everywhere is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020.
