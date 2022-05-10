Only two weeks ago, Emporia was under a frost advisory. Now, the heat index maps are out.
The National Weather Service included Emporia in an advisory about high heat and humidity for Tuesday afternoon. The heat index could reach 96 in Emporia and 99 in the Kansas City area.
“Heat indices are a measure of the body's ability to cool off given the combination of heat and humidity,” a briefing from Topeka said.
But an official heat advisory is unlikely. So the briefing added, “Just take it easy in the heat of the day and drink plenty of water.”
Monday's high temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport was 93 degrees. It was the warmest day since Columbus Day weekend last October and 19 degrees above normal. But it missed the record high for the date by two.
The record highs to beat Tuesday are 99 in Cottonwood Falls, set in 2011, and 93 in Emporia, set in 1967. The forecast high for Emporia is 92.
The next potential storm threat for the area comes before dawn Friday. The NWS has Lyon County on the boundary between levels 1-2 on the five-point scale for severe storms.
