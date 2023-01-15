If trouble should happen in Southern Lyon County schools, good communication will be vital.
“Internal communication, and external with law enforcement – how we can improve,” Superintendent Michael Argabright said.
Argabright and the USD 252 school board discussed “crisis exercises” during last Monday's board meeting. It included an update on the new SafeDefend fingerprint system which was installed in recent months.
“It's a very good product,” Argabright said this past week. “We need to be more fluent with some things.”
SafeDefend already has seen its first tests, albeit by mistake.
Unofficial minutes from the board meeting show there were “miscommunication and incident happenings as a result of the crisis exercise at Neosho Rapids Elementary School and Early Childhood Center on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.”
Olpe Schools later admitted on social media that the system “was unintentionally activated” Tuesday, January 3. That led to law enforcement being immediately notified.
Resident Alanna Martin told the board about her concerns with what happened at Neosho Rapids and the Early Childhood Center, the minutes show. The discussion ended with no action being taken.
Another new high-tech item new technology coming to USD 252 is electric bus service. Argabright said he and his maintenance director will travel to places that produce EV buses.
“We'll actually drive them and make a recommendation to our board after that,” the superintendent said.
One nearby district already has EV buses. Wabaunsee Schools obtained two Lion Electric buses last month, through the same federal grant program that USD 252 is using.
“We wanted to wait a little bit so they could actually have some time with them before we quiz them,” Argabright said.
Southern Lyon County faces an April deadline to submit paperwork to the federal government for four EV buses, worth almost $1.5 million.
The USD 252 board also began updating its one-year to five-year strategic plan during last week's meeting. Argabright indicated that will be a monthly subject through June.
Overshadowing the regular district business is the search for a new superintendent. Several dates were set for special meetings on selecting Argabright's replacement. One of them will be Wednesday afternoon, February 1.
He indicated there's a balancing act in terms of how much advice he can offer the board.
“I think it's [having] open discussions about what are the needs,” Argabright said. “We have good relationships and conversations. I'll be there when they need me to be there, and I won't be there when they're talking about things, maybe with a new person.”
The board also currently is seeking a new principal at Olpe Schools.
In other business, the USD 252 school board:
- approved the construction of a new batting cage at Olpe at a total cost of almost $9,000. The South Lyon County Recreation Commission will pay for some of the work.
- changed the date of the next regular board meeting to Monday evening, February 6.
- learned district officials are preparing “summer project” lists, which will be presented in either February or March.
