burlingame — The Lebo Wolves team kept their late-season momentum going into Friday night’s road matchup with Burlingame High, grabbing an easy 54-20 over the Bearcats.
The score remained tight throughout most of the first half until a 6-yard run from Kyle Reese put the Wolves up by two possessions, 24-14 with 2:41 remaining before the whistle. From that point forward, Lebo sprinted out to 30 straight unanswered points, surrendering a late garbage-time touchdown to end the streak.
“Burlingame has a very proud tradition, so we knew they were going to come out and fight,” Lebo Head Coach Brian Hadley said. “They decided that they were just going to power-run the ball right at us and try to get a few yards every play. They were able to move the ball on us even if they didn’t always score, so we had to work for it. We made an adjustment at half that helped us stop the inside run, and then we were able to gain control from there because they didn’t pass but only six times.”
The Bearcats’ ground-based game plan allowed them to run 31 more plays and hold the ball for 17 more minutes than Lebo on the night, but did little to put much pressure on the Wolves. Burlingame was outgained 298-240 in total yards, and failed to complete a single pass in the game. Defensive leaders for Lebo — for the second week in a row — included Reese and Andrew Bailey who recorded 13 and 9.5 tackles, respectively.
In addition to 67-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter, Lebo quarterback Devan McEwen enjoyed another solid night offensively. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns while adding 54 yards and two more scores on the ground. Reese added to the offensive output with 31 yards and two touchdowns of his own on only six carries.
“I’m so proud of our guys because we started 0-2 in district play and we could’ve just easily started thinking it wasn’t in the cards for us,” Hadley said. “We had some injuries to deal with too, but our guys just didn’t quit. We had our hardest week of practice before the Chase County game, which we knew was going to be a tough one, and I was so proud of the way our guys fought to get that win. We just kept it rolling after that.”
Lebo (6-2) will host a playoff matchup with the Goessel High Bluebirds (5-3) at 7 p.m. next Friday.
