Area resident Robert “Bobby” Spain is battling cancer, and the community is there to help him fight.
Grace Lutheran Church and St. Anthony Church hosted a biscuits and gravy food sale Sunday morning at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City to help Spain financially, emotionally and spiritually.
“I am overwhelmed, just absolutely overwhelmed,” Spain said about the event, with a humble smile. “I never expected anything like this. This is beyond anything I expected.”
Last September, Spain was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He is currently about halfway through his treatment. He said the chemotherapy treatment is tough, and he is still experiencing some digestive issues related to the “four-drug cocktail” he is on.
Yet, Spain’s positivity persists.
“One-hundred percent of it is faith,” he said about maintaining his positivity. “When I’m worried about some things — how are we going to pay for this, or how are we going to handle that — it seems like every time before I just barely get the thoughts out of my mind … I get a phone call or something, and somebody’s going to do this or somebody’s got that planned, and I think, ‘Who’s listening over my shoulder?’”
Spain is a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and was formerly a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He said his church community has been a support mechanism, along with the friends he has gained during his time as an Emporia State University custodian. Spain’s personal community is further extended by being a Chase County native and being surrounded by former classmates and family friends.
“I was surprised,” Spain’s former classmate Jay Talkington said about learning of Spain’s cancer. “I don’t see him very often since he went to work at Emporia State. I was surprised that he had the illness and sorry to hear that it had gotten to that point. We’d like to help out as much as we could.”
Talkington said fundraisers like this began with cancer fundraisers for the local Davis family, who was in attendance at Spain’s fundraiser. The church has housed other personal cancer fundraisers for community members.
“Half a dozen of the families that we’ve helped have been in here today,” another of Spain’s former classmates Mark Davis said. “Everybody is always very appreciative, and they always come back to pay us back.”
Spain said he had a fun time catching up with everyone who attended. He extends his thanks to everyone who has helped and who continues to help, in a multitude of ways.
“I feel like they’ve had to put a new switchboard in Heaven for all the prayers that are going in,” Spain said. “They’ll have to get a hotline for me … I’m not giving up.”
