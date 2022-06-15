A National Weather Service map seemed to cut Chase County in two Wednesday morning. Most of the county will be in a riskier place during the afternoon.
“Areas along and southeast of a line from Council Grove to Topeka (highlighted area) will have a better chance of seeing thunderstorms development,” a briefing from Topeka said.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Emporia area under a level-one “marginal” risk for severe storms, primarily between 4:00-7:00 p.m.
The storms could produce “hail around the size of a ping-pong ball, wind gusts around 60 miles per hour and locally heavy rain,” the briefing said.
At least the heat advisories have stopped for the moment. The high temperature at Emporia Municipal Airport Tuesday was only 91 degrees, compared with 97 Monday. But the morning low again set a warmth record for the date at 78.
Cottonwood Falls soared to 96 Monday, based on data posted Tuesday.
The high again should be 91 in Emporia Wednesday, with breezes gusting to 35 miles per hour. Mid-90s and higher readings should return for the weekend.
A different weather line will cut across Lyon County Thursday. Places north of Emporia will have a marginal risk for severe storms. Emporia and points south should have more general thunderstorms.
