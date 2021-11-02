After five days of waiting, the water in Olpe is OK again.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment determined Tuesday that a boil water advisory for the town could end. Laboratory samples indicated the water had no sign of contaminating bacteria.
The advisory was issued last Thursday, due to what the KDHE called “a loss of pressure in the distribution system.” That was thought to mean a water main break,
Olpe soldiered on through the advisory, with USD 252 remaining in session Monday and Tuesday.
