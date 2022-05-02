Three women walked into Madison City Hall Monday night for questioning. Only one left with a job.
The City Council decided Cassandra Jordan should be the Deputy Clerk under Victoria Stewart. The vote to approve her was unanimous, with no debate.
“She seemed to have very dedicated work experience,” Mayor Paul Dean said after the meeting. “She seemed to have a really good personality.”
The mayor provided no further information on Jordan's background.
Jordan will be paid $13 per hour. Dean said she might not start working for the city until late May.
The other two candidates for Deputy Clerk were Jordan King and Isabel Slate. All three received 15-minute executive session interviews, with a Zoom video conference turned off.
The Council also discussed a problem practically every city faces: potholes.
“Elm Street is probably one of the worst conditioned streets,” Dean said. “Lincoln and Elm Streets.”
Another area mentioned was near Fourth and Oak.
Stewart also provided the commission with an update on city manhole upgrades.
Read more about Monday night’s meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
