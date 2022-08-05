In the words of the National Weather Service, “oppressive” days are ahead. And that's not a political statement.
Oppressive heat has led to another heat advisory for the Emporia area from 1 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday. The heat index is forecast to reach 103 degrees Friday and 105 Saturday.
That means it should be warmer than Thursday, when the high temperature a Emporia Municipal Airport was 95. It received 0.01 inches of rain, while Cottonwood Falls reported 0.25 inches.
Despite last week's storms, the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report still showed most of Chase and Lyon Counties in moderate drought Thursday.
More rain is expected this weekend to affect that. A slight chance for showers Sunday afternoon will grow to 50% Sunday night and 40% Monday morning.
