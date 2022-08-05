Heat index map - 8.5.22

This map shows maximum heat index levels for Friday. Emporia may be a couple of degrees above that Saturday, before rain arrives Sunday.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

In the words of the National Weather Service, “oppressive” days are ahead. And that's not a political statement.

Oppressive heat has led to another heat advisory for the Emporia area from 1 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday. The heat index is forecast to reach 103 degrees Friday and 105 Saturday.

