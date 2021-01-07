Students from Leap of Faith Martial Arts will be hosting a Kick-a-thon fundraiser in support of Shiloh Home of Hope for Women from 1 - 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at E: 24/7, 622 Merchant St.
The Kick-a-thon is the brainchild of 12-year-old Annika Douglas, a student of the school and the daughter of the owners, Brad and Loi Douglas.
“A Kick-a-thon is basically [when] we have our students volunteer and they go out and they collect pledges per kick, or [people] can make a flat donation,” Annika Douglas explained. “So, say if someone were to pledge 10 cents per kick, then if a kid does 1,000 kicks, which is my goal, then the pledger would owe $100.”
All of the money that is pledged or donated will go directly to Shiloh Home, which is a nondenominational Christian shelter for women experiencing crisis.
Douglas said that she wanted to support Shiloh Home because the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly affected the shelter and her family believes wholeheartedly in its mission.
“We truly admire the work they do,” she said. “We know some of the people who run it and they’re really good people. They’re so nice and they really, truly do have a heart for the Lord.”
She said that so far several students — children and adults — have decided to participate in collecting pledges in the upcoming weeks and then performing as many kicks as they can on the day of the event.
Members of the public will be welcome to attend the Kick-a-thon on Jan. 23, and while they are allowed to make pledges or donations during the event, it would be ideal if people could do that ahead of time.
Anyone who is interested in making a pledge or learning more information can do so by visiting the Leap of Faith Martial Arts Facebook page.
