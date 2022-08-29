After a weekend with heavy rain at times, severe thunderstorms are possible in the Emporia area Monday evening. The key word is “possible.”
“Confidence is low with regard to intensity and areal coverage of storms,” the government's Storm Prediction Center admitted early Monday.
That center has put Emporia in a level-one “marginal” risk zone, on the five-point scale. The main concern is for damaging winds and hail the size of quarters.
Monday's storm line is expected to develop near Interstate 70.
Weekend storms brought 2.18 inches of rain to Cottonwood Falls. Lyon County amounts were lower: 1.7 inches of rain five miles northwest of Reading, 1.5 inches east-southeast of Americus and 1.48 inches south-southeast of Bushong.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.15 inches of rain Sunday, putting the weekend total at 1.06 inches. The August rainfall total there is now less than .25 inches below normal.
But Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is more than one inch above normal, at 4.57 inches in August.
Before Monday's rain threat comes, the heat index could soar. Emporia is expected to reach 100 during the afternoon, with Topeka climbing to 106.
After the threat passes, no rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week. High temperatures should be in the high 80s.
The early line for Thursday night's Emporia State season-opening football game has a clear sky, a light southeast wind and temperatures dropping through the 80s.
