Other parts of Kansas are dealing with ice. But the Emporia area should receive nothing but rain, along with lingering fog.
A winter weather advisory was issued from Concordia north into Nebraska. But the temperature is several degrees above freezing in Emporia, with a Thursday morning low of 39 degrees.
The high Thursday should be around 50, with rain ending by nightfall and the sky clearing overnight.
But a sunny Friday will change into a rainy early morning Saturday. Then the sun should reappear Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.
Emporia Municipal Airport was above freezing all day Wednesday. The high was 45 degrees after a morning low of 33. Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 44 and a low of 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.