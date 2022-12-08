I-35 and K-130 - 12.8.22

Light fog and slick roads greeted Lyon County drivers Thursday morning. This view is from Interstate 35 and K-130, near Neosho Rapids.

 Courtesy KanDrive.org

Other parts of Kansas are dealing with ice. But the Emporia area should receive nothing but rain, along with lingering fog.

A winter weather advisory was issued from Concordia north into Nebraska. But the temperature is several degrees above freezing in Emporia, with a Thursday morning low of 39 degrees.

