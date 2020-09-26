Lyon County was selected to receive the Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Grant in 2017 for the first phase of the initiative to help communities across Kansas. BCBS provides community coalitions, like Healthier Lyon County, the tools and resources to engage the community in healthy eating, tobacco-free and active living. As the first phase came to an end, local businesses are able to promote HLC’s vision.
HLC is a program sponsored by CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness. HLC has a mission of supporting and encouraging initiatives, policies and resources to improve the health of all Lyon County residents, according to Daphne Mertens, the Grant Manager for HLC. She shared that in 2017, they received a grant of $500,000.
HLC received about $100,000 for the Lyon County Fair Grounds and $400,000 to go back to the community. Mertens shared that several restaurants, healthcare providers, grocers and farmers markets received funding.
One accomplishment the HLC was able to provide was three new farmers markets, each in: Olpe, Americus and Allen. The farmers markets were created to address food deserts.
“Food deserts are where there is no fresh food or vegetable access for the residents there,” she said.
Emporia Farmers Market partnered with HLC to establish the three additional farmers markets to provide access to those communities.
A new community policy with the city of Emporia was implemented with HLC to provide safe routes to groceries.
“[The policy] actually put new sidewalks in front of Good’s Cash Saver all the way down to Industrial Road and sidewalks in front of Dillons as well as a crosswalk in front of there,” she said. “So, people can walk or bike and safely access food sources there.”
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will have a new multi-use activity trail for walking, running and biking. HLC has worked with the Lyon County Fair Board and the Lyon County Extension. Mertens anticipates the construction of the trail to begin in 2021.
Hospitals and healthcare providers will use the funds to install water bottle filling stations and establish policies to address nutrition, physical activity and tobacco use annually. Several local restaurants will benefit from the grant by hiring a dietician to provide nutrition information, add healthy items on menus, new equipment and supplies for healthy changes.
Food deserts
Two new rural grocery stores were added to combat food deserts in surrounding communities. Allen Meat Processing in Allen, and Murphy Oil in Olpe, will now carry groceries inside.
Murphy Oil Food Mart has been in business since 1952 and they are currently undergoing a remodel.
“[The remodeling] make[s] it a little more accessible and we added the open face cooler that we actually used the grant for, which can hold more healthy options like fresh fruits and vegetables, some salads, fruit and yogurt parfaits,” said Tory Shaw, Office Manager at Murphy Oil. “Just some more fresh produce type things instead of prepackaged.”
Shaw explained that HLC had contacted Paige Dupuy, the owner, about the program. Together, they worked on how to address some needs in the community.
One need was to purchase hand baskets for the elderly community in Olpe.
“There are some elderly individuals in town who may not be able to drive, but they can walk to the store which is pretty centrally located,” Shaw said. “[Just] giving them the opportunity to get a few of those grocery items and not having to carry them in their hands or bring their own baskets.”
Murphy Oil plans to purchase a bike rack with the grant, too. They are planning on the best location for the rack outside.
“Mainly, it gives a lot of people coming through, the kids after school, the teachers those opportunities to have non-prepackaged food,” she explained. “Not chips or candy bars, things you would normally get in a gas station type setting, [but] give them the opportunity to have more fresh fruits, vegetables, fruit and yogurt parfaits, maybe a salad instead of fried food for lunch — things like that — it is more convenience for them.”
Shaw said the remodel and bike rack installation should be completed by the end of October.
Mertens said Lyon County was one of the 24 counties in Kansas to continue the BCBS initiative into phase two.
“Right now, we are just doing action planning for our community to figure out what changes and timeline we want to use in Lyon County. Going forward, some of the things we are going to work on is food reclamation and food pantry hunger relief,” she said. “We really want to look at a way to get access to get some of the food that goes to waste in our community and get that into the hands of the people who really need it.”
The coalition meets every month to reach out to different agencies and organizations that may be eligible to receive funding from the second phase of the grant. Currently, the coalition is working on action planning.
Recipients from the first phase of the BCBS Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Initiative include:
- City of Emporia
- Lyon County Fairgrounds
- Emporia Farmers Market
- Good’s Cash Saver
- Reeble’s Country Mart
- Murphy Oil Food Mart
- Allen Meat Processing
- Chi Em Eats
- Shangri-la Sushi and Teriyaki
- Kieanna’s Dive in Allen, KS
- Gravel City Roasters
- Radius Brewing Company
- Do-B’s
- Newman Regional Health
- CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness
- Flint Hills Community Health Center
- Emporia Public Library
- USD 252
Mertens encourages anyone who is interested about the Pathways program or how to get involved with the coalition to contact her at dmertens@crosswindsks.org or through Facebook @healthierlyoncounty. Visit emporiastrong.com to view a list of resources HLC gathered.
