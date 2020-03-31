Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas about three weeks ago.
From local shops, restaurants and bars having to drastically alter the way they do business, to shutting down many forms of entertainment, the coronavirus’ reach has been tremendous.
In the coming days, The Emporia Gazette will be speaking with local business owners and area residents to see how the pandemic is effecting their lives.
Today, The Gazette speaks with Granada Theatre Director Rebeca Hererra.
Q How has The Granada been impacted by the COVID-19?
A “It has been impacted with many cancelations, many rental and many events — I think five concerts, with one of them being Eli Young Band. That was supposed to be a sold out show, so the theatre is hurting because of all of these cancelations.
“It’s very stressful trying to reschedule a lot of these events, because it’s not just me that concerts are scheduled in. … With our year being complete, I don’t have a lot of room to do in-between stuff. We are working hard to reschedule everything either later this year or early next year.”
Q How has it impacted your staff?
A “All of our volunteers and bartenders are out of a job for right now. They’re all laid-off. And our part-time staff is also laid off. We are following all of the labor laws and guidelines, so everybody is taken care of; however, they’re not at the theatre.
“The theatre went through a very deep cleanse. They sanitized all of the sinks, all of the countertops; the carpets got a deep cleaning; the chairs got Lysol-ed down. … Whenever we open, it’s going to be in good shape.”
Q What’s your long-term plan?
A “I just need to know when I can start again. … The only concert that is rescheduled right now is Eli Young Band. It’s now going to be Aug. 7, which is on a Friday. Before it was going to be on a Thursday, so we are a little bit excited about that, because it’s on a weekend. … We are trying to be optimistic and look at it that way.”
Q How can the community support you during this time?
A “The way that the community can support the Granada is giving a donation. Because we are donation-based, because we are sponsor-based, with not having any events or concerts making bar sales, we are at a complete stop of income right now.”
Q Is there anything else you would like the community to know?
A “We just want to thank everyone for their cooperation and understanding of all of the cancelations. We are thinking of rescheduling the father/daughter spaghetti movie date, and we are going to reschedule the Mexican lotería. ... It’s going to be later in the fall. We do have really good concerts that are coming in the fall, so just keep an eye out, because there’s still lots to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.