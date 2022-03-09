As high school basketball season heads toward its dramatic finish, a different kind of school competition is finishing as well.
Local junior high school and middle school quiz bowl teams completed their season with the Flint Hills Junior League meet Monday at Central Heights Schools in Richmond.
“Our varsity placed second, and in the junior varsity division we placed first,” reported North Lyon County Junior High coach Denise Cottonmyre. “This was a great ending to a great season.”
Cottonmyre says 18 students were on the combined teams, with five competing at a time. She added that this was NLC's first league awards since she became coach.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association holds statewide Scholars Bowl events at upper grades. Hartford and Olpe reached the state tournament in Class 1A this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.