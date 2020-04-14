The 13th Annual Laps 4 Landon fundraiser may have been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers say there are still many ways to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis and those who battle the disease everyday.
Laps 4 Landon is an event named for 13-year-old Landon Dody, who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when he was just a few months old. CF is hereditary disease of the lungs and digestive system by causing the body to produce thick and sticky mucus that can clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas. People with the condition tend to have a shorter-than-normal life span.
Jen Thomas, an associate professor of health and human performance at Emporia State University, along with students from her Strategies, Marketing and Management in Health and Human Performance class organize the event each year to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Because the federal government provides little funding for CF research, every dollar counts.
About $2,000 was raised with T-shirt sales last month, and there are still several ways to get involved and help support Laps 4 Landon.
Throughout the week, students from Thomas's marketing class will be posting to the Facebook event page with information, words of encouragement for those living with CF and more to raise awareness for the disease. On Friday, the community is invited to take part in an online live auction via Facebook.
"If you search for 'Laps 4 Landon 2020' and mark yourself as going, you'll have access to the page," Thomas said, adding that some great items will be up for grabs during the event. People will have a chance to bid via comments before the auction closes at 9 p.m. Afterward, Thomas said she will contact the winners and arrange delivery of the items.
All of the funds raised goes back to the CF Foundation, Thomas said, to aid in research for possible treatments. In fact, research funded through the CF Foundation recently discovered a treatment that promises to help approximately 90 percent of people living with the disease.
"About 90 percent of people who have CF have this certain mutation, and 10 percent have this other rare mutation," Thomas said. "They have found a treatment through all of the money raised — and we helped — that's going to treat 90 percent of CF patients. It's just amazing."
Four-year-old Aiden Drier, a Lyon County resident who has the common mutation, will be eligible for the new treatment. But Landon is among those who will not be eligible for this treatment due to his type of mutation, said father Aron Dody.
"In the world of CF mutations, there are two categories: the stop mutations and change mutations," he said. "When you break it down into very simplistic terms, all CF is is the body's inability to break down sodium chloride."
Instead of breaking down the mucus and excreting it through the normal waste process, Dody said the mutations make it so the mucus can clog the airways, leading to a number of infections and complications. The disease also makes Landon especially susceptible to COVID-19, so the family is taking strict precautions to limit exposure.
But, with an effective treatment for the majority of CF patients coming available, Dody said the family remains hopeful that a treatment for the remaining 10 percent with rare stop mutations is on the horizon.
"Even if this huge step in research doesn't affect Landon, it's one step closer," he said. "It will get them closer to hopefully, someday help impact Landon. It's unfortunate that Landon doesn't fall into that 90 percent, but at the same time, it's just one step closer to the time where they do find some sort of cure or a treatment. The problem with the drug companies in the United States is that no one is going to invest in the research and development of a drug for CF privately, because it's just not profitable. The billions of dollars it takes to research and development a drug, when you only have 30,000 or 40,000 people living with it — you're just never going to recover your money. That's why the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is so important."
Dody said it was disappointing that the event could not go on this year, but said he hoped people still took the time to support those living with CF.
"One of the cool things that Dr. Thomas and her students are doing is sharing videos throughout the week," he said, adding that he would like to see those posts get shared around as much as possible. "It's just a way to bring awareness and have some fun, especially during this pandemic we're in. So, we want to make sure that we're understanding the importance of flattening the curve during the pandemic but also raising awareness, celebrating life and celebrating each other and humanity, and what it means to come together and support something so important. To be able to do that is just amazing."
Those wishing to make a donation to the CF Foundation on behalf of Team Landon can contact Thomas at jthomas@emporia.edu, or check out the Facebook event page by searching "Laps 4 Landon 2020."
