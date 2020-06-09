Clarinetist Sue Sielert has been playing on and off since the 5th grade, through college and into the Emporia Municipal Band.
“I really enjoy it,” Sielert said.
That joy is apparent as Sielert has been with EMB for over 10 years. As a librarian, Sielert enjoyed going directly from school to rehearsal before the Memorial Day concert.
“It gave me a lot to do in the summer during the first couple of months,” she said. “It’s just been really fun for me.”
Instead of Sielert introducing her daughter to EMB, her daughter introduced her to the band. Sielert’s daughter played trumpet for a couple of years with EMB when she was in high school, and Sielert joined after her daughter went to college.
One of the things Sielert enjoys most is playing with professional musicians who also just play for fun. She said everyone is always happy to see one another at the beginning of each season. Another facet Sielert enjoys is the repertoire.
“I really like some of the tunes that we play every year that are challenging,” she said. “Especially as I grow older, my fingers are slowing down, so some of them I don’t like as well. It’s really good to play music that you really have learned well and enjoy it.”
There is a certain chill Sielert feels when everything is just right in a song. There are several tunes that do that to her. She says the feeling comes, in part, from the way she is creating something individually and as an ensemble.
When the summer concert series was canceled, Sielert said she wondered how the band would continue but understood the decision. Because a number of the members are 60+ years old, including Sielert, and many in the audience are also older, she was concerned at the thought of sitting shoulder to shoulder with spit being blown about. Additionally, many of the directors and audience members traditionally come in from different areas.
Sielert really looks forward to the Christmas concert and the way it always succeeds in getting her into the Christmas spirit. In the meantime, she has been staying connected with music online throughout the pandemic and plans to practice the clarinet throughout the summer.
