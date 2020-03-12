What better to do than share your pot of gold this Saturday in support of the Emporia St. Patrick’s Day Celebration?
Emporians can tune into the Irish sentiment on Saturday and enjoy an array of celebratory events, including the 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Leprechaun Dash and Disc Golf Ace Race Event (co-sponsored by Dynamic Discs). Additionally, the Downtown Emporia Bar Association sponsors a Pub Crawl, during which you can make a stop at Town Royal to enjoy a Beer Garden.
Town Royal has been the beer garden hub for the celebration because of former owners Steve and Linda Corbin’s large support for the committee and its celebration. Since the Lauer family purchased the business, Jim Lauer joined the committee, and Town Royal is upholding the tradition.
“Our atmosphere is always one of fun,” St. Patrick’s Day Committee Member Barb Lowery said in an email. “And since we are raising money for very worthy organizations, everything we do is for a great cause.”
Proceeds from the events will be donated to 16 local organizations. The committee anticipates awarding the checks in early April.
“It is an incredibly heart-warming day, full of lots of smiles, hugs and even some happy tears,” Lowery said. “It is definitely a ‘feel-good’ culmination to the past (three) months’ worth of hard work and dedication to a great cause for our community.”
The good feelings start earlier for the committee, though. Members begin preparations before Christmas, and Lowery described the planning as a ‘‘fast and furious process.” Committee members are responsible for soliciting donations for the benefit auction and helping coordinate the day’s events.
Community support ranges from donations for the benefit auction (held Feb. 28 at Bruff’s), to auction purchases, to sponsorships, to coming out in “great numbers to see the parade.” This year’s benefit auction was a “record-breaking success,” Lowery said, adding that more than 70 percent of the committee’s $30,000 goal was raised at the auction alone.
“We could not raise this amount of money year after year without the tremendous support we receive,” Lowery said.
Funds will also be raised on Saturday through T-shirt, Irish paraphernalia and raffle ticket sales. This year’s theme is “Leprechaun Madness,” playing off of March Madness, and the T-shirt image displays a leprechaun dunking gold coins.
The raffle prizes will consist of: half a side of beef (processed) (donated by the Lauers); a 65-inch Smart TV (donated by Triad Leasing); and $200 cash. The drawing will be held at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Town Royal. The winners do not need to be present to win. Tickets may be purchased from any St. Patrick’s Day Committee member and will be available on Saturday outside of Town Royal.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m. The Honorary Parade Marshals are Dale and Linda Bell. Linda Bell formerly served on the committee, and they both have supported the celebration for many years. Another gold piece to keep an eye on in the parade is the 35th Infantry Division Army Band from the Kansas National Guard, weather permitting.
“The committee members are very excited about this year’s St. Patrick’s events,” Lowery said.
Fun fact: In 1994, three local merchants spontaneously decided it was time to have a St. Patrick’s Day parade. Together, they walked up Commercial Street, borrowing someone’s dog along the way. This event, also known as “Three Men and a Dog” unofficially began the Emporia St. Patrick’s Day Parade tradition.
