The veterans of the Emporia High Football team showed up in a major way during Senior Night at Welch Stadium Friday evening, leading their teammates to a gritty 14-13 victory over the one-loss Junction City Blue Jays.
“I think our seniors were tremendous all night,” said Emporia High Head Football Coach Corby Milleson. “We’ve got 17 of them, and we told them day one that if their class stuck together they had a chance to be really, really good. They have tremendous leadership … I could go down the list of guys. They were not going to allow us to be denied tonight.”
A scoreless first half involved a story of turnovers and missed opportunities for both sides. The theme started early as the Spartans fumbled their first play from scrimmage, gifting Junction City the ball at its 40-yard line. Four plays later, the Blue Jays looked poised to score on a miraculous pass after escaping a certain sack, but the Junction City receiver had the ball stripped at the 1-yard line.
“That fumble was huge and a tremendous boost for us,” Milleson said. “If we don’t get that strip on the one-yard line, they probably score a touchdown and have us down right away. It was a matter of giving them an extra possession in essence because they won the coin toss and deferred. But, the defense did what they’ve done all year. They stepped up and made plays.”
The teams traded multiple punts back and forth before EHS enjoyed its first sustained possession of the night to begin the second quarter. The Spartans took more than six minutes off the clock — running 15 plays on the drive— but were stuffed on a fourth-down quarterback-keeper at the two-yard line to keep the game knotted at 0-0.
Neither team moved the ball effectively on ensuing drives until the closing minutes of the first half when the Spartans looked to be executing a textbook two-minute drill. EHS again moved the football deep within Blue Jay territory, but was forced to spike the ball with nine seconds remaining and no timeouts. Rather than try for a quick pass from the six-yard line, the Spartans elected for a run which was stuffed again a few yards from the endzone. The offense was unable to line up for another play, sending both teams into the locker room with nothing to show for after the first 24 minutes.
The scoring seal wouldn’t be cracked until midway through the third quarter when senior running back Beau Baumgardner was finally rewarded for a night’s worth of tough running, cashing in from five yards away to bring the score to 7-0. He would go on to finish the contest with a career-high 254 yards of production on the ground.
“I thought we blocked exceptionally well and had a great power-run game tonight,” Milleson said. “Beau did what Beau does and got all those hard yards for us.”
Less than two minutes later, the Spartans received an opportunity to go up by two possessions after a diving interception from senior Cade Kohlmeier at the Blue Jays’ 48, but were unable to overcome costly penalties on the offensive side of the ball and punted.
Junction City was able to break through on the following drive, tying the affair 7-7 on a 2-yard touchdown fade with 10:25 remaining in the game, but EHS answered on its very next opportunity. An 11-play, all-run drive was capped on a two-yard touchdown dive by senior quarterback John Miller to put the Spartans back up 14-7 with 3:57 remaining.
The lead looked to be short-lived however, as the Blue Jays returned the ensuing kick 81 yards to the house, but another senior would come up huge for Emporia on the extra-point try. Skyler Beatty burst through the line, swatting the ball to the turf for a huge block and keeping the Spartans up 14-13 with 3:41 on the clock.
“I don’t think there’s been a play bigger for us this season than that blocked extra point,” Milleson said. “It was absolutely crucial.”
Beatty would come up big again after his offense was forced to punt, effectively ending the game with an interception on a Junction City Hail Mary attempt with about 1:30 remaining. A couple kneels later, the Spartans (5-3) capped their victory with many of the players pointing and saluting what was a vocal crowd throughout the evening.
“This victory helps us heading into the playoffs tremendously,” Milleson said. “Instead of being the 8-seed, now we’re the 5 or the 6. We know that we’re going to play a team that I assume — I’ll have to look up the schedules — hasn’t played as tough a schedule as we have with the likes of Manhattan, Topeka High and Junction City week in and week out. This is a tough team, it’s a physical team and we’re going to continue to play that way.”
